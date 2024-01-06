Pitch battle: No light at the end of the tunnel for North Belfast GAA clubs

PITCH PROVISION: Cliftonville Playing Fields, known locally as the Cricky, can host Gaelic Games, but there remains no dedicated GAA facility in North Belfast

IT could take up to ten years before there is any light at the end of the tunnel for GAA clubs in North Belfast who are desperate for extra pitches for the growing sport in that part of the city, it has been claimed.

As we begin a new year, there remains one shocking fact for GAA clubs in North Belfast – there are no dedicated Gaelic games facilities there.

Ardoyne Kickhams GAC and Pearses GAC share the multi-use Cliftonville Playing Fields, commonly known as the Cricky, while Wolfe Tones GAC use another multi-use sports facility, V36 in Newtownabbey.

Last year the clubs formed the North Belfast GAA pitch forum to try and address the problem.

As we approach a new year, very little has changed, much to the dismay of Stephen McCourt, Chairperson of Wolfe Tones GAC.

"Nothing much has changed," said Stephen.

"Earlier this year, Wolfe Tones GAC, Ardoyne GAC and Pearses GAC set up the pitches forum to develop a strategic approach to pitch development in the north of the city.

"The media coverage earlier this year was quite influential, especially amongst politicians who started to recognise the need and began to advocate, lobby and support the clubs.

There are ZERO GAA only pitches in North Belfast. This is despite the rapid growth of Gaelic Games and the councils own report stating there is a deficit of 64 Gaelic Games pitches in Belfast. We demand equality & fair treatment of Gaelic Games. #GAA https://t.co/vpffdRxV10 — CLG Ard Eoin (@ardoynegac) April 20, 2023

"Belfast City Council also accepted there was a need and recognised that the previous pitches strategy did not deliver on the need that was identified and that had to change.

"In June, we received verbal guarantees from Council that there would be short-term, medium and long-term solutions to the pitches problem.

"A new pitches strategy 2024-2034 was welcomed with caution by local clubs as the previous one actually reduced the number of dedicated facilities across the city.

"We still cannot see any short-term and medium-term solutions despite the verbal guarantees at the meeting in June.

"It seems like Belfast City Council are putting all their eggs into one basket with the new pitches strategy which means it could be a decade before any club sees any change or benefit."

Detailing just how dire the situation is, Stephen said his club's men's team were unable to play a home fixture in the 2023 season.

"Wolfe Tones GAC has currently no access to zero Gaelic Games pitches in North Belfast or Newtownabbey," he explained. "In 2023, our men’s team could not have one single home game across the entire season due to no pitches being available.

"There is one pitch in North Belfast that can facilitate Gaelic Games which is a multi-sports pitch at the Cricky. There remains no dedicated Gaelic Games pitch in North Belfast. It is unacceptable.

"We are operating out of soccer pitches. It is a fairly dire situation. We have 300 members to accommodate.

"We have tried to organise our training sessions at the V36 in Newtownabbey since 2019. It is very difficult to book due to their booking system being entirely soccer based. There is no option to book the facility as a GAA pitch.

"Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council received a lot of money to build this facility for Gaelic games, rugby and soccer.

ANBC were allocated £3.58 million for V36 to support a facility for Soccer, Rugby, and GAA. We are now squeezed into one peak slot per week on a soccer pitch, compromising safety and sustainability for 100s of players. This needs addressed before the 2024 season. It can't go on! pic.twitter.com/rIkGadA7fq — Wolfe Tones GAC - Greencastle (@CLGWolfeTones) December 11, 2023

"We have seen little support for Gaelic games to date."

Stephen has a simple message to both Belfast City Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for 2024 – start delivering.

"Our message is very simple. Belfast City Council need to start delivering on their ideas and pitches strategy to address the problem instead of talking about it.

"Antrim and Newtownabbey Council need to open up bookings and ensure GAA clubs have the same access and equality of opportunity that is afforded to other sports."

In correspondence to Wolfe Tones GAC earlier this month, Belfast City Council stated: "Belfast City Council does not currently have a timeframe for the completion and delivery of Gaelic games pitches in North Belfast.

"Council has agreed that our outdoor sports facility development should be planned in a strategic way and recently approved the production of a ten-year pitches strategy for Belfast. Work will involve detailed mapping of all existing facilities and will also identify current and future demand for facilities.

"Council is committed to continued engagement on this subject."