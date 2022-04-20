Wolfe Tones GAC to host annual GaelFheis na Casca

WOLFE Tones GAC will run its inaugural 'GaelFheis na Casca' next week with a range of events in the North Belfast and Newtownabbey area, focused on Gaelic Games, Irish culture and history.

The festival begins on Friday, April 22 with the first event being a GaelFast camp for children at Bawnmore Green.

That evening the festival will launch with a talk by historian Donall McAnallen on the History of the GAA in Belfast in Edmund Rice College.

On Saturday (April 23), a tour of notable sites during the 1798 Rebellion will be led by Stephen McCracken, a historian and descendant of Henry Joy.

The festival highlight will be a special screening of Laochra Gael with Antrim hurling legend Terence McNaughton followed by a Q&A session compered by BBC Radio Ulster’s Lynette Fay in Edmund Rice College.

The festival will close as Dr Eamon Phoenix explores the life of antiquarian and Gaelic revivalist Francis Joseph Bigger on Sunday (April 24).

The festival also features a number of events such as a football tournament for Wolfe Tones players and coaches and a blitz for juvenile teams as well as a family fun day and Irish music and language classes also taking place throughout.

All events are free but booking is essential and further details are available on the Wolfe Tones website here.