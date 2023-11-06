Wolfe Tones to mark 60th anniversary with SSE Arena concert in Belfast

POPULAR: The Wolfe Tones will play two concerts in Belfast next year

THE Wolfe Tones have announced a special gig in Belfast next year to mark their 60th anniversary.

The Wolfe Tones will perform at The SSE Arena on Sunday 6 October 2024 to celebrate their landmark anniversary.

From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall in New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style. Iconic, legendary, often overused superlatives, however they are never more appropriate than when referencing The Wolfe Tones.

In a career spanning from 1964 to 2024, the group reached the summit and that’s where they have remained ever since.

This concert promises to be a unique experience for all in attendance. You can hear the songs and ballads that created legends in their lifetimes from ‘Irish Eyes’ to ‘Grace’, ‘Streets of New York’ to ‘Let The People Sing’ at an evening that promises hit after hit!

Regulars at at Féile an Phobhail in the city, the Wolfe Tones will also perform at the Waterfront Hall in January.

Tickets for the SSE Arena concert go on sale this Friday (November 10) at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk.