They're back – The Wolfe Tones to play Waterfront Hall in January

THE WOLFE Tones have announced a new concert at Belfast's Waterfront Hall next January.

The popular rebel band who have headlined the final night at Féile an Phobail in recent years have announced a tour date on January 2 at the Waterfront Hall. Tickets are slotted to go on sale from 22 August 2023.

Let The People Sing! 🎵🎵🎵



The Wolfe Tones take the stage at the Falls Park for our massive Féile Finalé.



What an atmosphere!!! pic.twitter.com/kSn4mbxvzJ — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 13, 2023

The band played on Sunday to a packed out crowd of 10,000 in Falls Park as the headliners with fans singing along to firm favourites such as 'Grace', 'Joe McDonnell' and 'Let the People Sing'.

Their Belfast gig is set to be the band's first gig of 2024 and will be their 61st year on the road after forming in 1963.

*** Show Announcement ***

THE WOLFE TONES

Waterfront Hall, Belfast!

Jan 2nd, 2024

On sale 10am, August 22nd! https://t.co/YuWtDajmQX #wolfetones60th #wolfetones pic.twitter.com/dK4HJ2G7Wz — The Wolfe Tones 🇮🇪 (@wolfetones) August 16, 2023

The announcement of their January concert has come just days after the band were criticised by unionists for playing their song 'Celtic Symphony' in the Falls Park which contains the chant 'Ooh-ah up the 'RA'.