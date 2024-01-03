Woman dies after serious collision in North Belfast

A WOMAN has died following a series collision in North Belfast.

Emergency services were called to Innisfayle Gardens at around 5pm on Tuesday following a report of an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, one A&E crew, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene. The HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) crew was also tasked to attend by response car.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “Following initial assessment and treatment, no patients were taken from the scene.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said earlier in a Facebook post that there had been a “serious car collision” in the Innisfayle Gardens area.

“Emergency services are on the scene and are asking that people please avoid the area,” the MP wrote. “My thoughts are with those involved.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a sudden death of a woman in the Innisfayle Gardens area of North Belfast.

“It is being investigated as an accident and is not suspicious at this time.”