Yvonne's desperate plea for stairlift to be installed in her home

STRUGGLE: Yvonne Blythe faces a daily struggle going up and down the stairs of her home

A NORTH Belfast woman is pleading with the Belfast Trust to install a stairlift in her home to help improve her quality of life.

Yvonne Blythe (65) suffers from arthritis in her hip and faces a daily challenge using the stairs in her Downview Gardens home.

Despite contact with the Belfast Trust and an assessment of her home by an occupational therapist, Yvonne was told her stairs are not suitable for a stairlift.

"I suffer from hip arthritis, which a very common condition and I require a hip replacement," she explained. "I am not terminally ill but I do have a lot of restricted mobility.

"My bedroom and disability bathroom is upstairs. It is very difficult and very painful for me to get up and down the stairs. I am at risk of falling every time I use the stairs.

"I went to the doctor last November to enquire about help with the stairs in the house. I had a few visits from occupational therapists since who surveyed the house and stairs but said there was too much risk involved and not enough room.

"The Trust only seems to have one type of stairlift but you can get a variety of ones with the seat facing a number of ways. A stairlift with a seat that faces directly down the stairs would be ideal for me. There is one in a semi-standing position which is recommended for people like myself with hip conditions.

"I think it is absolutely crazy. It is 2024. I think the Belfast Trust is being far too restrictive.

"Belfast Trust even suggested to me that I should move my bed downstairs. I also have no downstairs toilet so do they expect me to use a commode? I wouldn’t be prepared to live like that at all. It is outrageous.

"A stairlift would enable me to continue to live here for another few years. I am not adverse to moving house in the long term."

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "A thorough assessment is carried out on all service users to determine their long term needs and consider how their needs can be met in their home environment.

"If equipment is required, we will take account of the service users’ physical ability to use the equipment safely, and if their home can accommodate additional equipment.

"It is regrettable that at times service users’ preferences cannot be supported, in these instances we will discuss alternative options with them."