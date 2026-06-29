A NEW book celebrating the stories, reflections and creativity of women involved in peacebuilding has been launched.

‘Threads of Peace’ is the culmination of a cross-border project involving women from Falls Women’s Centre, Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI) Ronanstown and WCI Blayney Blades.

The booklet brings together a collection of personal stories, poems and reflections created through writing groups, capturing the experiences, challenges and hopes of women who have contributed to building stronger communities.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly praised the women involved and highlighted the importance of creating spaces where women’s voices are heard.

“It was a privilege to attend the launch of Threads of Peace and to hear directly from the women who contributed their stories, poems and experiences to this fantastic booklet," she said.

Aisling Reilly MLA

“Projects like this show the real power of women coming together, sharing their experiences and building connections across communities and across borders. The stories captured in Threads of Peace are a reminder of the important role women have played, and continue to play in peacebuilding.”

She also paid tribute to Falls Women’s Centre and its partners for their commitment to supporting women and strengthening relationships.

“The work carried out by Falls Women’s Centre and their partners is hugely important," she added.

"They provide a safe and welcoming space where women can come together, develop new skills and have their voices heard.

“Peacebuilding is not just about the big political moments, it is also about the everyday work happening in our communities, and women have always been at the centre of that work.”