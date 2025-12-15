LOCAL political reps have met with the PSNI and business owners following persistent issues of anti-social behaviour in the newly developed Woodbourne area in Suffolk.

Small businesses are experiencing increasing difficulties due to repeated incidents of vandalism and theft. Security gates have been forced open, bins set alight and goods stolen. A recent fire started in the area forced a family to evacuate their home.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn, who held a multi-agency meeting with local businesses and a representative, from the PSNI to address the issues in the area, said the situation "is causing serious strain on small businesses and making people feel unsafe in their own homes".

"People who work in the area are feeling unsafe in their own workplace, this cannot continue," she said. "We will continue to work closely with residents and businesses to ensure that everyone feels a sense of safety living and working within our local community.”

The PSNI have confirmed that they will be increasing monitoring in the area and reviewing all recently reported cases to ensure that appropriate action has been taken.