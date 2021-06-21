Work set to commence on Shore Road to Whiteabbey track renewal project

DARK ARCHES: Work on the railway between Shore Road and Whiteabbey will commence in July

WORK on a major renewal of existing rail infrastructure between the Shore Road and Whiteabbey is set to commence next month.

The proposed works include the full renewal of approximately 840m of track along the ‘Dark Arches’ to Whiteabbey including track drainage, new cable routes and retaining wall structures. Signalling upgrades will also take place.

Night works continue at Dark Arches- #Whiteabbey Track Renewal & are progressing well! pic.twitter.com/XUEnjtdy2C — NI Railways (@nirailways) June 30, 2020

The area of railway track runs under a series of bridges and archways and has become known as the ‘Dark Arches’.

The main work is set to commence in July but the main engineering works will take place during the Christmas holiday period at the end of 2021 when there is typically less passenger demand, with schools and many workplaces closed, to undertake this essential maintenance work.

The project will require a closure of the railway line between Whiteabbey Station and Belfast Lanyon Station between December 25 and January 2022. A temporary timetable with bus substitution services will operate during this time.

Night time working in advance of the blockade will begin in July with a weekend closure of the line also required in October 2021.

Translink say they will work to ensure minimum disruption to residents and commuters.

A spokesperson said: “During the track renewal works, engineering trains and construction plant will be operating along the line. We will be working hard with our contractors to minimise any noise or impact on the local residents living in the surrounding area.

“We have carefully considered the best timing to deliver this important project in order to minimise the overall impact for passengers and local residents. Using the Christmas / New Year holiday period means there are less passengers travelling, and the closure allows us to complete the works in an efficient and effective way.

“We are also mindful of the need to ensure public transport into Belfast city centre at this crucial time is maintained.

“During the main Christmas works the train line between Whiteabbey Station and Belfast Lanyon Place Station will be closed.

“A temporary timetable with bus substitution services will operate ensuring public transport routes are maintained."