Work to start on £180,000 upgrade at Falls playpark in the New Year

MAJOR WORKS: Plans of how the new playpark at the Falls Park will look next year

THE Falls Park playground is set to benefit from £180,000 worth of Belfast City Council investment funding with work set to get underway from January 11.

New signage, equipment, including sensory, upgrades of seats and lighting as well as an extension to the playpark will all be carried out in the New Year. Welcoming the news Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr said this was a “major positive story for the Falls Park”.

“The park will also benefit from a significant infrastructure and lighting upgrade within the next few months,” he added.

“These investments have come about through the hard work of council officers and a joined up approach to enable, not only physical works, but also programming initiatives that will make the Falls Park a much more attractive destination for the local and wider community.

“We have had our fair share of negative stories involving the Falls Park. Thankfully, this is a major positive story for the Falls Park and points it on a much better direction for 2021.”