Work underway to build 23 new social homes in Lenadoon

WORK has commenced on brand new social housing in Lenadoon this week.

Twenty-three new homes will be built on a derelict site where the Corrib Avenue flats were demolished last year. Twelve houses, ten apartments and a bungalow with disability access will be delivered by Choice Housing.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said he is delighted to welcome the contractor on site.

“This is excellent news. It has been a journey from where we were to where we are. We are delighted to see that the contractors are now on site and this derelict site will now provide much needed new homes for people who need them most,” Cllr Carson said.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn added: “This development is very welcome. It originated through the building successful community scheme. It is an important investment that has been put into the area to see the regeneration and new housing. We’re just delighted to see further progress.”

Chair of the Upper Lenadoon Residents' Group Annmarie Weir said “The MLAs and councillors helped Lenadoon along the way. Everyone working together in partnership and collective, that is what made it possible. We would not have been able to do it without their help pushing it along. We’re just delighted.”