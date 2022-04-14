Two Workers' Party Easter parades on separate days following latest split

PARADE: There will be two Workers' Party commemorations this Easter after the two groups claiming ownership of the name were granted permission to march

A GROUP claiming to have "legitimate ownership" of the Workers' Party name say that they have been forced to reschedule their Easter commemoration after the Parades Commission granted both them and another group – who also claim the Workers' Party title – permission to march from Beechmount Avenue to Milltown Cemetery at the same time.

Both groups made representations to the Commission stating that such permission could lead to a confrontation, following a split in the organisation.

The Workers' Party parade traditionally leaves Beechmount Avenue on Easter Sunday at 3pm.

In a statement to the Andersonstown News, the National Commemoration Committee of the Workers’ Party said: "After serious deliberation the National Commemoration Committee of the Workers’ Party has decided to hold our annual Easter Rising commemoration this year on Saturday 16 April at 2pm in Milltown Cemetery.

"This decision is the result of conditions beyond our control. Although we submitted our application for the 3pm Easter slot well in advance, a slot we have held for many years, another group using the name of the Workers’ Party and who split from the party in 2020 also submitted an application for the same time slot after us.

"Despite our best attempts to compromise, at the request of the Parades Commission, our compromise offer was rejected outright with no counter proposals or alternative compromise provided.

"The Parades Commission ultimately decided that both parades could assemble and march at the same time and neither parade would be marked as sensitive, despite both groups highlighting the fact that allowing both groups to assemble could result in conflict."

The group said that they feel that the Parades Commission have totally abdicated their responsibility and have left them no choice but to take the decision to move the date and time of their commemoration.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been taken to ensure the safety of our members and supporters and most importantly to preserve the dignity of the day," they continued.

"Our Easter commemoration is about honouring the men and women who fought in 1916 as well as remembering our own dead comrades with pride. It is not a day for petty squabbles or point scoring.

"It is in this spirit that we ask comrades and friends to assemble at the car park of Milltown Cemetery at 2pm on Saturday 16 April and from there march to the Workers’ Party plot where we will remember the men and women of 1916 and our own fallen comrades with dignity and with pride.

"We will have wreath-laying, a reading of the Proclamation and a short oration."

The group added that they wish to state on record that they are "the only organisation with a legitimate claim to the Workers’ Party."

They added: "Our leadership and our members take our responsibilities seriously. We will continue to build a movement to fight on behalf of the working class and a socialist Republic. We remain true to the ideals of Tone and Connolly, of MacMilllen, Goulding, Garland, MacGiolla and O’Hagan."

Responding, the rival Workers' Party group told the Andersonstown News: "The Workers Party annual Easter Parade will be held as usual this year assembling in Beechmount Avenue from 2.30pm and moving off to Millltown Cemetery at 3pm.

"An application to leave Beechmount Avenue at the same time, by another parade, had been lodged with the Parades Commission but has since been withdrawn.

"This year's Easter Parade follows an announcement by the party that it will be fielding six candidates in next month's Assembly elections in Belfast, Mid-Ulster, Newry and Armagh."

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: “The Commission considers parades on the basis of their particular circumstances.

"When considering a parade the Commission will base its decisions on all the information available to it at the time including representations from interested parties, its understanding of the history of the parade and the parade’s impacts on the community.

"The Commission balances in its consideration the rights of all interested parties and will only place restrictions on a parade if it considers these to be necessary, proportionate and fair in all the circumstances.”