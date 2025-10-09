World Champion Lewis Crocker visits former school to celebrate pupils' success

WELCOME BACK: Mrs Leslie makes a special presentation to Lewis Crocker during his return to his old school

MALONE College celebrated its annual Presentation Afternoon with an extra bit of sparkle this year, as past pupil and new World Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker visited the school.

On what was an already a special day in the Finaghy school's calendar, the event took on an extra dimension as Lewis mingled with the pupils, signed autographs and smiled for the countless photographs with both staff and pupils.

Lewis signed autographs on his return visit

The prizegiving was for the outstanding performances of all the pupils in Malone at both GCSE and A-Level along with acknowledging the special endeavours and contributions to college life of the students. Lewis presented many of the awards and spoke to the parents and pupils about his time in Malone College and how it has helped him become the person he is today.

Pat grabbed a selfie

Lewis joked: “The last time I was coming into school I was probably signing in late but this time I am returning as a world champion! I am privileged to be asked as a guest of the school to come back and it’s amazing to see the reception I got from all the staff and pupils."

Meeting the pupils

Lewis started the day by reliving the highlights of his world title fight, followed by ‘An audience with Lewis Crocker’ event involving questions from the pupils on his life inside and outside the ring. The afternoon focused on the presentation of awards for the academic year 2024-25 which involved guest speakers, trophy presentations and beautiful singing from the school choir.

Mr Cassidy got close up with the belt

New principal, Mrs Áine Leslie added “This is a fantastic day for Malone Integrated College and to see the excitement of both staff and pupils makes it all worthwhile. I am proud to be principal of such an amazing school and the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the pupils makes today that extra bit special.”

Malone continues to achieve great things in and out of the classroom and with plans for a new school building, the future looks bright for all for all those associated with the college.