'Worse than Covid' – Sandy Row traders blame Boyne Bridge closure for business downturn

TRADERS in Sandy Row have pleaded for help from Belfast City Council for help due to the impact on their businesses from the closure of the Boyne Bridge.

Demolition work on the bridge started this week as part of public realm work for the new Belfast Grand Central Station. The closure of Durham Street between Grosvenor Road and Hope Street since October 12 has been blamed on increased heavy traffic in the area, particularly at rush hour.

At December's meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday, three traders from Sandy Row addressed the chamber to appeal for help, saying that they have suffered significant loss of trade and footfall as a result of the bridge closure.

Sarah McCusker, who owns Kut Above K9 Grooming, told the chamber: “As a trader on Sandy Row the closing of the Boyne Bridge on October 12 has caused our award-winning business to have a significant loss.

Sarah McCusker, who owns Kut Above K9 Grooming

“Traffic disruption caused by the bridge closure has meant our customers can’t make it to appointments and therefore have to cancel at the last minute, often en route. Customers who do make it are often late – this causes a huge disruption to the day-to-day running of our appointment based business.

“My colleagues and I are having to change our business hours in order to try and work around the traffic. I am now opening the salon at 7.30am for earlier drop-offs in the hope our customers will miss the chaos. Between 4pm and 6pm traffic is at a standstill, meaning pick-up times can be up to an hour late. We are a service based business, we need to be accessible to our clients, or they will go elsewhere.

“With around a 30 per cent loss in business from October and November, and the cost of keeping the premises open for longer hours, the reality of the situation is we will not be able to continue this for another ten months.

“Personally, as someone who has put everything into Kut Above, this is soul destroying and has caused many a sleepless night. I first opened my doors during the pandemic, and grew it into a successful business. I have trained my two colleagues, creating jobs in the area. We have had clients travel from Great Britain, Europe and even as far as Australia to our wee shop in Sandy Row.

“We are struggling as a result of these road closures. Please consider the community of small businesses and incomes of the owners and employees.”

Ben Allen, who runs Allens Tours and the TA Allen Furniture Shop at the crossroads of Sandy Row and Donegall Road, said: “The problem is people can’t get to us. It’s a log-jam one minute, and the place is a ghost town the next.

Ben Allen speaking in Council

“I have actually had office staff who have had to quit over the last week, who were coming in from the likes of Banbridge, because they need to leave at 5am to get in before the traffic, and then they are not getting home until 7 or 7.30pm at night.

“We need rates relief – we are paying basically city centre rates in Sandy Row and the Donegall Road. And we have nothing now, no passing trade, we don’t even have any fairy lights or Christmas lights. This is worse than Covid.”

CJ McDowell, representing Kirks Home Bakery, told the chamber: “Two ladies who work in our shop are from Lisburn. Pre-Boyne Bridge closure the commute to and from their workplace was 20 minutes either way. That same 20 minute commute has turned into a two hour commute.

“I am sure some of you have the easy solution – public transport. You will be pleased to note these ladies now take public transport, at an extra cost of £160 a month. How is this feasible?”

After the council meeting, South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots said he had spoken to Translink and Belfast City Council, to determine what help could be provided for Sandy Row traders, and added the Stormont Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons was “prepared to look at a scheme to assist".