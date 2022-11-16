Yorkgate Station refurb details unveiled

REDEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the new York Street Station

WORK on the redevelopment of Yorkgate Station in North Belfast will commence in the coming weeks.

The new station represents a major capital investment by the Department for Infrastructure.

The station has been designed to be fully inclusive for all, will be a catalyst for further investment in the area and encourage modal shift towards public transport.

Following a comprehensive community consultation process, Translink submitted plans to redevelop the station and in May 2020, Belfast City Council granted planning approval.

Following the completion of the project the new station will be renamed York Street Station to reflect the location of the station in the centre of the vibrant North Belfast area.

The redevelopment will include:

· A new train station building with fully accessible high-quality customer and staff facilities.

·New public facilities including retail space, toilets, waiting areas and a changing places facility.

· Cycle parking and connections to existing cycle infrastructure, with consideration to any potential future cycle infrastructure developments in the area.

· A new passenger footbridge between platforms.

· Increased platform width to both passenger platforms to aid passenger congestion at peak times.

· New canopies to platforms with increased cover to passenger waiting areas.

· New high-quality public realm space creating an ambient and attractive public space.

Graham construction will be carrying out the works on behalf of Translink.

Throughout construction the current station will remain in use, with temporary diversions in place for pedestrians accessing and exiting the station.

Most of the works will take place between Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm. Should any essential activities be necessary outside of these times, Graham will keep the local community updated in advance as the works progress.

Translink have promised the public that they will minimise disturbance as much as possible.

Work is anticipated to be live on site until Autumn 2024. The new station will be opened to the public ahead of project completion and advance notice will be provided for any alterations to services.