Young athletes race ahead in cross-country league

YOUNG athletes were put through their paces at the first round of the 2022/2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League, which took place in the Antrim Forum.

Callum Lowe from Pond Park Primary School, Lisburn and Theo Spence from Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast, came first and second respectively in the boys’ race.

First and second place in the girls’ race was Aoife Glass from Methodist College Belfast Primary School, and Beibhinn Bourke from Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast, respectively.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school, with the top three teams and five individuals from each area set to take part in the final on the Friday, February 10 2023 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The three qualifying boys’ schools were all Belfast based and included Stranmillis Primary School, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, and Methodist College Primary School whilst the three successful girls’ teams were from Stranmillis Primary School, Methodist College Primary School, Belfast and Downshire Primary School, Hillsborough.

The league was launched at the beginning of October with the help of Flahavan’s ambassador Nick Griggs, from Tyrone.

Theo Spence and Jake Smyth from Stranmillis Primary School with Callum Lowe from Pond Park Primary School

As the official 2022/2023 ambassador Nick will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year, passing on his expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet and visiting participating primary schools.

Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in nine training sessions over the next 12 months to support the personal development of the young athletes.

For further information on the League, please contact the Athletics NI office on info@athleticsni.org or 028 9060 2707.

