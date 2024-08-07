15-year-old boy injured after attack on Falls Road Middle Eastern supermarket

SOLIDARITY: Residents, community and political reps gathered to show their support after the attack

A 15-year-old boy sustained minor facial injuries after an attack on on an Asian store in West Belfast.

Police said a large group of young people had been throwing eggs at Middle East Market on the Falls Road at around 6.10pm on Tuesday evening.

During the incident, police said a 15 year-old boy sustained a minor facial injury after he was assaulted by up to ten youths.

Footage of the incident is circulating online and appears to show some of the young people throwing objects and attacking staff.

A 14-year-old boy was cautioned for offences such as common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Local residents were quickly on the scene and a crowd of adults gathered outside the shop to show support and solidarity with the victims.

Later on Tuesday evening, local residents were joined by community and political representatives to offer support to owner Ali Moustafa Wartty.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the attack was "completely unwarranted and disgraceful".

“This has been reported to police and they are now investigating. If anyone has information on the attack they should bring it to the PSNI," he said.

“Sinn Féin and community activists have spoken with the workers and we will continue to have a presence on the ground and keep in touch with the owner."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll commended the people of West Belfast for coming to the defence of the business.

“Everyone I speak to in our community is disgusted by this shocking incident," he said.

Well done to the people of West Belfast for coming to the defence of a migrant-owned business on the Falls Rd this evening.

Tonight’s attack was awful but is representative of a minority. I commend the immediate response of the community, including PBP activists. pic.twitter.com/EG3Z0NQiBe — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) August 6, 2024

“It is deeply concerning to see young people swept up in such behaviour, especially when we have seen such sickening and widespread attacks on minorities in recent days.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion, and a welcoming West Belfast.

“While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority, and I commend the immediate response of the community. Scores of residents and community activists, including People Before Profit members, turned out to support the shop at short notice.

“We must state in no uncertain terms that migrants and all minorities are welcome here and that we will not tolerate such attacks on our neighbours.”

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Incredible show of community solidarity from the people of the Falls Road tonight after a group of young people attacked a shop owned by a migrant family," he posted on social media.

Incredible show of community solidarity from the people of the Falls Road tonight after a group of young people attacked a shop owned by a migrant family.



A strong message sent that we won't tolerate this behaviour. I have met with police and they are currently acting upon… pic.twitter.com/NncRYCxCab — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) August 6, 2024

"A strong message sent that we won't tolerate this behaviour. I have met with police and they are currently acting upon information provided to them regarding those involved."

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1284 06/08/24.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org