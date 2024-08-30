Enterprising young people from Lagmore open new pizza takeaway

INNOVATIVE young people from Lagmore Youth Project have opened up their own pizza takeaway in a bid to raise funds for their youth club.

Situated next to their temporary youth facility in the grounds of Christ The Redeemer Church in Lagmore Drive, 'Slice of Change' opened last week after a number of years in the making.

Serving a selection of wood-fired oven pizzas, all funds raised will go back into Lagmore Youth Project.

Colm Fanning, Project Manager, explained: "We had a Christmas market in 2019 to raise money for a trip to Auschwitz.

"The young people had a mini pizzeria stall as part of the market and the kids loved it that much that they wanted to look at doing it full-time.

"We started a social enterprise and acquired some funding. Over the last 12 months it has really come together, learning all the skills and jobs needed to run the place.

"The young people have come on leaps and bounds and are building up some really important skills which will be brilliant on their CVs.

"We have had help from Workforce and Belfast City Council to help train them in things like food hygiene, ordering stock, using tills, amongst others.

"The response from the local community has been fantastic and hopefully we can extend the opening hours in the near future."

Slice of Change is open for takeaway and delivery from 5pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday each week. You can order online here.