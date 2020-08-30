VIDEO: Young trad musicians busk to raise awareness of Noah Donohoe campaign

Young trad musicians from the Glengormley School of Traditional Music have been busking in Belfast city centre to raise money for the campaign for truth around the death of Noah Donohoe.

The St Malachy’s College pupil was found dead in a storm drain in June, six days after his disappearance sparked a mammoth search effort across the city. A post mortem examination concluded he had drowned.



Some of those who took part were school friends of the 14-year-old at St Malachy’s.



Ray Morgan, chairperson from Glengormley School of Traditional Music, said the young people were busking around the town “to raise awareness for the Justice for Noah campaign”.



“There’s about 15 to 16 kids here today – ten are from St Malachy’s college that Noah went to. Noah was a member of the traditional group at St Malachy’s.



“The aim is to raise awareness for the campaign and to raise a few pound as well, but more importantly the kids will get some benefit from it as well.”

