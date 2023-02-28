£150,000 upgrade for West Belfast enterprise park

A WEST BELFAST enterprise park has appointed local fit-out contractor to undertake a £150,000 upgrade and expansion programme to accommodate growing demand amongst new and existing tenants.

Townsend Enterprise Park – a charitable organisation – whose aim it is to stimulate social and economic regeneration, is located just off the Westlink, a stone’s throw from the city centre. They are home to 46 small-to-medium sized businesses, employing over 300 people from across the city and beyond, providing flexible workspaces. Businesses housed there include two coffee roasting companies, an office fit-out business, an international design agency, florist, gym as well as food and product manufacturers.

Steeped in history and located on a site of huge historical and economic significance, Townsend Enterprise Park, has been a thriving hub of industry for over 35 years.

The works by Dougan Contracts will include a complete refurbishment of the Townsend reception and office building, improving disability access and modernising the entire entrance area. There will also be additional office space created to meet demand from new and existing tenants.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, said: “Whilst the last few years have been extremely challenging for us all, we have found demand for both our industrial units and office space extremely strong.

“In fact, in the midst of the pandemic, we celebrated a 100 per cent occupancy rate for the first time in our trading history, and we maintained that high level through to today.

“At Townsend, we have a different ethos based on encouraging the development of business, while stimulating social and economic regeneration, which I feel is why the Enterprise Park has flourished and continued to grow. The park is a charity, and while it is profit making, it is not profit taking.

“The growth is also testament to the hard work and tenaciousness nature of the thriving Belfast business community – something which has been evident on this very site for almost 300 years.”

The site where Townsend Enterprise Park is located today has a played a significant historical role in the industrial and commercial life of Belfast since a major foundry was established there in 1838. It was literally at the 'town's end' and the site where Robert Shipboy MacAdam and his brother James established the Soho Foundry 183 years ago. With a workforce of over 250 local people, the foundry produced a wide range of iron products that were exported all over the world.

Still true to its heritage of business innovation, while harnessing economic development to increase the social and political stability of the surrounding community, the continuing success of Townsend Enterprise Park means this area of Belfast will continue to drive commerce and trade for years to come.

Margaret continued: “We felt that the time was now right to give back to our tenants who supported us over the past few years, the end results will mean that we can offer a more modern office space in a competitive market.

“The project will be complete in spring 2023, and has been funded through partly by the organisation itself and with the support of Community Finance Ireland who have provided a loan and we look forward to working with our appointed contractors, Dougan, to see the finished result.”

Townsend Enterprise Park also has ambition plans for a Foundry Quarter heritage initiative, incorporating an exhibition situated on the ‘peace line’ to celebrate and inform visitors about the area’s amazing industrial, social and cultural heritage of the area.The aim is to increase economic activity and tourism and help restore civic pride in the area as a great place in which to live, work and invest.