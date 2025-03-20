Naan Doughs scoop two gongs in NI Takeaway Awards

A WEST Belfast kebab shop is celebrating after scooping two awards in the recent NI Takeaway Awards.

Naan Doughs, based at Moneen Garage in Andersonstown, won 'Best Kebab' and 'Best Overall Takeaway'. They also won ‘Best Kebab’ in the NI Takeaway Awards in 2024.

Naan Doughs offer ten different type of kebabs, including Doner, Steak, Chicken Pakora, Mixed, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Shawarma. Marinated to perfection with their own masterchef recipe, the kebabs can be served in naan and put through a unique conveyer belt oven for maximum taste and experience. Kebabs are also available on chips or on fries.

Owner Tomás Fay said: "We are delighted that our commitment to professional standards and excellence has been recognised and this is what sets us apart.

"We are known for fresh, fast and mighty fine kebabs. We believe in excellence in preparation, service and delivery.

"In a world full of average, we're the level above, the level you can trust. This award will continue to spur us on to provide the best kebabs to the people of West Belfast."