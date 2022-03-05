£200 energy payments to be received from next week

PAYMENTS from the £55 million Energy Payment Support Scheme will begin to be received from next week, according to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The scheme involves a one-off £200 payment which will be made to help people struggling with rising energy costs and will be paid automatically to the 280,000 people who are eligible.

The payment will come through along with other existing benefits and there is no need to apply for the scheme.

The Minister has published a list of people who will be eligIble for the payment, which will be anyone who met the criteria during the week from Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 19 who qualified to receive Pension Credit, Universal Credit, income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance or income support. Those who were also on income-related Employment and Support allowance will also receive funds from the scheme.

The Sinn Féin MLA said: “The rising cost of living and soaring increases in energy bills continues to have major impact on people who are finding it harder to cope. Many are struggling to afford essentials, such as heating their homes and paying for their electricity.

"As Communities Minister my top priority has always been to support people. I therefore secured £55million which will ensure 280,000 eligible people and families will see payments of £200 starting to be received into bank accounts next week."