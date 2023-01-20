2023 SPAR Craic 10k set to be the biggest yet

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 SPAR Craic 10k are David Seaton from Athletics NI; Lord Mayor, Christina Black; Bronagh Luke from Henderson Group; and Conor O’Kane from Marie Curie

IT’S now under two months until the early-anticipated SPAR Craic 10k when once again, runners will take to the streets on St Patrick’s Day for the now-tradition start to the festivities.

Last year, the race returned to its full format after a virtual run in 2021 due to Covid restrictions and the 2023 edition promises to be even bigger and better with the highest number of super early bird entries ever recorded.

All signs point to the highest entry since the race began in 2015 as thousands of runners clad in green will set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saints’ Day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Title sponsors SPAR are delighted to be back on board supporting the event once again.

Commenting on the partnership, Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland commented: “The SPAR Craic 10K has become a firm fixture for St Patrick’s Day celebrations every year, and one that runners of all levels have come to look forward to.

“SPAR NI are delighted to support the event, and our team will be at the start and finish lines, cheering on our participants as well as offering tasty samples from some of our local suppliers. We can’t wait to see everyone on March 17 – good luck to the runners!”

Entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12th at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.