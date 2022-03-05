£365,000 flood alleviation scheme in Riverdale Park East complete

A scheme to alleviate flooding on the La Salle Stream in the Riverdale Park East area of Andersonstown has now been completed according to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The scheme, which cost £365,000 involves 180 metres of new culvert, which will redirect flood water, and also re-planting which will go ahead this Spring. The combined efforts will hopefully help deal with floodwater and soak up any excess groundwater.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “Ten homes in the area now benefit from a reduction in flood risk. Given this is an area with a history of flooding I hope this brings some reassurance to these homeowners in the Riverdale Park East area.

I committed during my time as Minister to taking action to protect homes and businesses from flooding and I have followed through on this commitment by allocating £19 million in funding for flood alleviation schemes across the North in my 2021/22 budget, an increase of £11million from last year.”