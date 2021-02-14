50 years on, New Lodge recalls little Denise Ann whose name is omitted from official 'Troubles' history

THE family of a New Lodge child who was killed after she was knocked down by a British army armoured vehicle have marked her 50th anniversary.

Denise Ann Dickson (5) was fatally struck close to her home in Lepper Street on February 8, 1971.

Her death is not included on the official Troubles casualties list since she was not killed during disturbances.

This week, her family marked her anniversary by placing a wreath and a placard at the scene of the tragedy in Lepper Street.

ANNIVERSARY: Flowers at the scene of Denise Ann Dickson’s tragic death

Denise’s brother, Gerard, who was with Denise on that fateful day, recalled the tragic moments before she was killed.

“I was eight years old at the time. We lived about a hundred yards down the street,” he told the North Belfast News.

“Me and my friend were going to the shop and Denise followed us with her skipping rope. I asked her to go back home but she came with us.

“We left the shop and were walking down Lepper Street where the barrack wall was. We crossed the road and heard this massive roar.

Remembering 5yo Denise Ann Dickson, who had just got a new schoolbag, got 10/10 for handwriting, and loved skipping on the street outside her house. The day she was killed she wrote in her school exercise book, 'I am a good girl.' RIP. #ChildrenoftheTroubles @joeliveline https://t.co/VrRZpCeVfD — Freya McClements (@freyamcc) February 8, 2021

“I turned around and the Saracen was right behind me. My first instinct was to run away and stood at the corner crying.

“I realised I had lost my sister. It is a bit of a blur after that when I got back to the house.”

Denise’s death was put down as a traffic accident. There was no investigation and the police never called to the hospital or the house, then or since.

“Fifty years on, I don’t really want an investigation or anything. The most you would get is an apology from the British government,” added Gerard.

“It was normal that Saracens sped up and down the streets in the New Lodge. We wouldn’t have crossed the road if we knew it was coming. It literally came out of nowhere and it happened that quick within a few seconds.

“This week is all about remembering Denise as a family and a community in the New Lodge.”