A CHRIST Carol, the classic tale by Charles Dickens, returns to the Lyric Theatre 28 November 2025 to 10 January 2026. Brilliantly reimagined by award-winning playwright Marie Jones, directed by Matthew McElhinney and starring Dan Gordon as Ebenezer Scrooge, this festive favourite captivated audiences and earned rave reviews in 2024 and is set to delight Belfast once again.

Set in the heart of Victorian Belfast, Marie Jones’ adaptation of this classic tale is brought to life with wit, music and merriment, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences young and young-at-heart.

A Christmas Carol follows the extraordinary journey of Scrooge (Dan Gordon) as he is visited on a cold Christmas Eve, by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. A jubilant tale of redemption and goodwill, Scrooge is presented with an opportunity to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

Transforming the stage into a bustling Victorian Belfast cityscape and bringing multiple characters to life is the talented cast, including Marty Maguire, Richard Clements, Jayne Wisener, Mary Moulds, Shaun Blaney, Ellen Whitehead, Katie Shortt, Kealan McAllister and Conor Hinds.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, said: "A huge hit with Lyric audiences last year, A Christmas Carol, one of the greatest stories ever told about redemption, generosity, returns with its story of the true meaning of Christmas.

“A timeless tale set in the heart of Victorian Belfast and reimagined by the brilliant Marie Jones’ it captures the magic of Dickens’ original while giving it a fresh, local twist. Whether it's your very first Christmas show, or a Lyric family tradition, this wonderful live theatre experience will make magic memories for you and your loved ones.”

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, at the Arts Council Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to see the return of this festive favourite to the Lyric stage featuring a stellar local cast and creative team.

Christmas is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to enjoy a night supporting your local theatre or why not gift the arts and buy tickets to a Lyric show for someone you love this Christmas!”

Tickets for A Christmas Carol start from £16 and are available now from the Lyric Theatre box office and online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow the Lyric on Instagram @LyricBelfast, Facebook @LyricTheatreBelfast and Tik Tok for updates.