A Happy New Year to all our readers

The Belfast Media team wishes all our readers, advertisers and friends a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Many challenges — and opportunities — lie ahead in 2025 and the Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News and Belfastmedia.com (not forgetting our sister paper in New York the Irish Echo) will be here to report on them for our readership.

Bliain Úr faoi mhaise daoibh.