Death of man in grounds of RVH 'not being treated as suspicious'

DISCOVERY: A man has died after a body was discovered in the grounds of the RVH

THE PSNI have confirmed that a man has died after a body was discovered on the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital this morning.

Police received a report of the "death of man in the Grosvenor Road area" shortly before 9:50am on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said "the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time".