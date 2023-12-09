Fergus O'Hare's new album shines a timely light on injustice and struggle

WELL-KNOWN political and Irish language activist Fergus O'Hare has released an album of music focusing on his lifetime's work tackling issues such as injustice, inequality and the struggle for a better world.

The album is entitled 'Deep In My Heart' and Fergus said it was an attempt to shine a light on some of the wrongs in the world, with a focus on the current struggle of the Palestinian people.

Speaking about the album Fergus said: “The years of injustice and brutality suffered by the people of Palestine, now in the spotlight because of the genocidal actions of the Israeli government, is the tip of an iceberg of suffering and repression that is being suffered by millions around the world.

“Songs can be an important way of telling stories and of spreading ideas in a relaxed and enjoyable way. Songs can inspire and motivate and bring people together. I hope that songs on this album will have some positive effect in this regard."

One of the songs in the album is Fergus' rendition of 'We Shall Overcome' which he said inspired him and thousands of others to march for civil rights both in the US and in Ireland.

Fergus said: “We heard this civil rights anthem as we watched Martin Luther King lead thousands of people in struggle opposing discrimination and oppression against black people in America. We were inspired by their struggle and by their song and we adopted both their methods and their song to try to end discrimination and oppression in this part of the world.

"Unfortunately, after long years of struggle in both places, there is still a long way to go before equality and justice has been achieved. Indeed in some regards we have actually moved backwards.”

Other songs on the album touch on issues from a range of campaigns for human rights and justice with which Fergus was involved over the years including campaigns against the exploitation of working people, women’s equality, gay rights, prisoner rights and in support of people fighting for freedom in liberation struggles around the world.

In 1983 Fergus was elected to Belfast City Council as one of the earliest voices for radical reform and echoed these sentiments during his time in the council chamber.

In recent years Fergus has also been involved in the Irish language movement playing a central role in the setting up of Coláiste Feirste as its first Principal and subsequently as manager of the Irish language radio station Raidió Fáilte, helping to bring it to its current status as a leading Irish language broadcast organisation.

Fergus said: “The struggle to revive the Irish language is part of a worldwide movement helping undo some of the damage done by centuries of colonial oppression around the world. It is part of the same struggle as ‘Black Lives Matter’ or the struggle for rights of the Palestinian people.”

Currently working with a number of folk clubs and other music and cultural activities, Fergus spoke about helping to establish the influential Sunflower Folk Club at The Sunflower Bar.

“I see folk music as another way of telling the stories of ordinary people. The release of this album with songs that relate to peoples’ struggles is just another way of explaining and supporting the struggles that millions of people have been involved in for years," he said.

On the album Fergus sings and accompanies himself on guitar as well as by Dermot Rooney, a highly respected bottleneck style guitarist, who has a long association with the blues music scene and is a member of the acclaimed Belfast blues group ‘Gormacha’. The impressive artwork on the album cover is by local artist Seán O’Hare.

The album is available in An Ceathrú Póilí bookshop in the Cultúrlann.

Profit made from the album's launch this week at the American Bar in Dock Street will go towards Medical Aid for Palestinians.