Adam Street bonfire – will it stay or will it go?

INTERFACE: The Eleventh Night bonfire in Adam Street, close to the Tigers Bay/New Lodge interface

THE Department for Infrastructure say “hope remains” that a resolution can be found to a contentious Eleventh Night bonfire at a North Belfast interface.

The pyre in Adam Street is situated close to the Tigers Bay/New Lodge interface.

Despite numerous calls from nationalist politicians for it to be removed, the structure remains in place.

The Department for Infrastructure, who are responsible for the public land, have admitted its location is “not suitable” but said they hoped a “local resolution” could be found.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “This bonfire is located on an interface.

“It is the view of the Department for Infrastructure, who are responsible for this public land, that this is not a suitable location.

“Hopes remain that a local resolution can be found on an alternative site.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has described the bonfire as the “most contentious” in the North.

Despite rumours on social media that the bonfire would be removed following a similar operation in East Belfast at the weekend, the 10-metre high structure remains in place.

A threatening sign has also been placed on the bonfire, reading: “Move at your own risk.”

Talks between community representatives, supported by local politicians, have also failed to reach an agreement.

In a statement, Tigers Bay Community Group said the issue was no longer about the bonfire but a “one-sided peace process”.

“The Tigers Bay community once again find themselves under siege from the pan-nationalist front, inclusive of Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance," the statement reads. "They are, as ever, assisted by the inherently structurally anti-unionist PSNI."

“The community entered into negotiations in good faith with the view that Adam Street needs to be regenerated to meet their needs. We are still of that view. However, that regeneration has not been forthcoming.

“Community representatives, supported by local politicians, engaged with bonfire builders and proposed the following practical steps: moving the bonfire back to protect life and property, reducing its size and scale, removing toxic materials, no offensive flags or emblems and engaging with the PSNI and NIFRS.

“All of these sensible compromises were rejected out of hand, wilfully ignoring the current climate we find ourselves in. We rightly rejected their sole proposal to remove the bonfire and relocate a beacon.

“Beacons are a cheap cultural imitation which operate from the purpose of trying to nudge cultural expression towards eradication via regulation and coercion, with the offensive notion that a traditional bonfire can be replaced with a beacon. Pan-nationalism kindly permit this and no more.

“This year, like last, the community and its culture has come under constant attack - not least from bricks, bottles and even petrol bombs thrown towards children. But this is nothing new.

“Throughout the decades of disproportionate violence directed against this community by IRA murder gangs, residents were gunned and bombed out of their homes in Adam Street, stabbed, shot, run over and even hacked to death with hatchets. Some of those now quick to comment were part of the same sectarian IRA.

“We thank our friends from across the country who have never wavered in their support for our small Protestant enclave.

“Our opponents would do well to a learn a lesson from our proud history – where the IRA failed, you will never succeed.

“This is no longer about a bonfire; it goes to the core of the one-sided peace process over the past 23 years. Unionism must give, and nationalism must get.

“We have nothing left to give and we as a community will peacefully and lawfully defend the right of the bonfire builders to celebrate our culture.”