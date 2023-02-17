Aflac NI return as sponsor for the SPAR Craic 10k

Staff at Aflac NI are gearing up for the SPAR Craic 10k

THE SPAR Craic 10k may be the start of Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations, but its worldwide appeal has been reaffirmed with Aflac NI retaining its sponsorship.

This will be the second year Aflac NI, a US Fortune-500 company with its Belfast base hosting its cyber security and digital services, have come on board, reinforcing the global appeal of both the company and SPAR Craic 10k.

“Aflac Northern Ireland are proud to remain a sponsor of the SPAR Craic 10k,” said Mark McCormack, Managing Director and Vice President Aflac Northern Ireland.

“Health and wellbeing is an important focus for us as a company and seeing the team, and wider community take part in such a fun-filled event is a great indicator of that. Good luck to all the runners and I hope they indeed have some quack along the way!”

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 (£17 in person at the Belfast Media Group offices on Hannahstown Hill) with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.

Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.