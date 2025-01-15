After Kneecap's IFTA and BAFTA nominations all eyes turn to the Oscars

WITH 17 IFTA nominations and six BAFTA nominations in the pocket, will the movie Kneecap be nominated for an Oscar?



The movie is Ireland’s official submission for Best International feature at the 2025 Academy Awards. The band have also been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category for their track Sick In The Head.

Nominations are set to be announced on January 23.

Competing against some of the most accomplished filmmakers and productions in the industry, Kneecap has firmly established itself as a worthy contender on the global stage.

This recognition highlights that Irish-language films are not only resonating with audiences but are also proving they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best in the world.

This achievement comes just two years after TG4’s An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) made history as the first Irish-language film to be nominated at the Oscars for Best International Feature. According to the national Irish language television broadcaster, these milestones demonstrate TG4’s pivotal role in driving the global resurgence of Irish-language cinema and its impact on international audiences.

Kneecap was commissioned and supported by TG4. Proinsias Ní Ghráinne, TG4’s Commissioning Editor, said: “Kneecap is more than just a film; it’s a movement that has carved a unique space in Ireland's youth culture and now in global cinema.

“Kneecap has yet again brought the Irish language to the most important stages of the world as a powerful creative channel that speaks to indigenous cultures, music lovers and anyone who appreciates good storytelling.

“TG4's commitment to support this wave of excellence in both scripted and non-scripted programme genres is unwavering. Comhghairdeas Kneecap.”