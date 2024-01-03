Hit play Agreement set for US debut in April

AGREEMENT: Owen McCafferty's hit play 'Agreement' will premier in the US beginning in April and return to Belfast again in March

THE ACCLAIMED political drama 'Agreement' by playwright Owen McCafferty will be making a US premier in April as it also returns to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast this March.

The announcement was made by the Lyric Theatre and the Irish Arts Centre (IAC) in New York with the US premier taking place in New York from 11 April to 12 May 2024 and its return in Belfast is scheduled for 9 to 30 March 2024.

'Agreement' examines the negotiations leading up to the Good Friday Agreement revealing the drama behind the complex web of negotiations.

This will be the second time the Lyric Theatre have collaborated with the IAC in less than a year, following a hugely successful American premiere of the Lyric’s punk musical Good Vibrations (the story of Belfast’s godfather of punk Terri Hooley) which received a Critic’s Pick review from The New York Times, and attracted high-profile audiences including Liam Neeson, Jared Harris and The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli.

The Lyric’s production of Agreement was a highlight of the civic events in Belfast to mark the 25 anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, playing to capacity audiences in a sold-out run at the Lyric in April last year. The production attracted international visitors and delegates to Belfast and to the theatre, and was nominated for a UK Theatre award for Best New Play.

US DEBUT: Aidan Connolly of IAC and Jimmy Fay of Lyric Theatre

The award-winning play will once again be directed by Charlotte Westerna, with set and costume design by Conor Murphy. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer Lyric Theatre, said: "The Lyric Theatre is delighted to continue our partnership with the Irish Arts Center. The successful run of Good Vibrations, and shortly a run of Agreement are not only a fantastic opportunity to showcase the immense creative talent from this place but also a unique opportunity to tell important and significant cultural and historical stories.

"We look forward to the return of Agreement to our main stage following its sold out run. Over the past 25 years Lyric has had its own part to play in the story and journey of The Good Friday Agreement and it is fitting that this powerful production is returning to Belfast and travelling to international audiences.

"We are very grateful to our funders, and our title sponsor FinTrU for their support in helping us get there”.

Aidan Connolly, Executive Director of Irish Arts Center, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Lyric Theatre back to New York with Owen McCafferty’s extraordinary 'Agreement', building on the wonderful IAC-Lyric partnership inaugurated with last season’s hit musical Good Vibrations. Thanks to generous support from Culture Ireland and our many funders and stakeholders, this will be yet another opportunity for New York audiences to enjoy the great art – and artists – of Northern Ireland, and appreciate the enduring legacy of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.”

Tickets for Agreement start from £15 and are available to book now on www.lyrictheatre.co.uk