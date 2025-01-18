Aimee (16) donates her hair to charity after cancer diagnosis

A YOUNG West Belfast girl is donating her hair to charity after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Aimee McMahon (16) from Lagmore was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer that affects blood cells.

Aimee has been receiving support from The Little Princess Trust Charity and after learning she would lose her hair due to chemotherapy treatment, the charity provided her with a wig, free of charge. Despite the heartache of knowing she would lose her hair, Aimee decided to shave it off and donate it to the charity as a way of giving back.

"It was a massive shock for me and my family. I think telling people was probably the hardest thing I had to do," Aimee told the Andersonstown News. "I am starting chemotherapy this week.

"I made the decision to shave and donate my hair to make another child like myself feel more confident because although loosing your hair isn't the hardest part of the battle it has definitely been a part I've been struggling with a lot.

"Being a 16-year-old girl and getting told your definitely going to lose your hair is not an easy thing to handle. The Little Princess Trust Charity had contacted me about getting a wig sorted for free I found out it was £700 to make. I thought why not donate my hair.

"I shaved it off and I am going to donate it to the charity. I also set up a fundraising page and have raised over £2,500 which I am going to donate to the charity too.

"I wanted to give something back to the charity. They work with children and young people affected by cancer. Any donation will help make an impact."

You can donate to Aimee's Go Fund Me page here.