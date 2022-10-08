Movie House Cinema looking for nominations for 2022 Aisling Arts Award

THE 2022 Aisling Awards are fast approaching and once again the Movie House are on board as one of our event partners to sponsor the Arts and Culture Award.



Now in their 26th year, the Aisling Awards continue to recognise the fantastic work going on across Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. And as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News in November 2022, we have even more cause than usual to present a celebration of a transformed, progressive and peaceful Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Movie House Managing Director, Michael McAdam explained why they are supporting the awards again this year.



“We have been a supporter of the Aisling Awards for numerous years, and I feel that as a community business we need to give back to the people who support us and the awards are our way of doing that,” he said.



“The Arts category is what we are supporting. Entertainment comes in many forms so to be part and parcel of that, to be assisting and supporting other entertainment businesses and people within the entertainment industry is a pleasure.”

NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN❗



The Movie House Arts and Culture Rebuilder Award🏆



Nominations close Friday 28th October 👉 https://t.co/JP9FrK7b1o pic.twitter.com/jTYFnXGjFj — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 29, 2022

Michael added that he is looking forward to being there on the night to support those nominees who will be shortlisted for the awards.



“There is always a bit of a surprise at the awards ceremony. It is great to be in the audience and at the table or beside the table of the winners. Just to see the elation on their faces. I am really looking forward to that.”



This year’s Aisling Awards will take place in the Europa Hotel on 25 November. Nominations are now open and will close on Friday 28 October. To nominate or to see a list of previous winners, click here. See also page 15 in this week's paper.