Open University onboard for 26th Aisling Awards

WITH nominations opened for the 2022 Aisling Awards, we are delighted to have The Open University on board as our premier partner once again.

For 26 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

And as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News in November 2022, we have even more cause than usual to present a celebration of a transformed, progressive and peaceful Belfast.

In the Europa Hotel on November 25, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.

These are the people who are constantly focused on the future; leaders who look out for inspiration; beacons of Belfast who understand that more unites us than divides us. Over two decades and more, honorary guests have ranged from our Special Olympians to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the family of little Oscar Knox to the courageous family of Harry Holland.

Now in their 26th year this year’s awards seek to epitomise the best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

John D’Arcy, Director for The Open University said: “The Open University’s mission to be open to people, places, methods and ideas is reflected in the work of the Aisling Awards.

"The Awards over the years have celebrated the work of individuals and their actions to create a more inclusive, diverse and future facing Belfast. This year’s Awards seek to do this again by celebrating the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organisations who characterise the best of Belfast.

"In making learning accessible to all, The Open University has been investing in the future of Belfast for decades, ensuring the people of the city have the opportunity to learn and change their lives regardless of background, age, ability, race or religion.

"Our vision is to deliver life-changing learning that enriches society through accessible, flexible part-time online learning that supports our students to achieve their goals. Belfast is a reflection of how education can enable people to develop themselves and their community. Belfast has become the city it is today because communities have worked together to build a better future and these Awards are a celebration of that.

"Everyday at The Open University we see stories of how people have accomplished what they once thought impossible but with the help and support of those around them they were able to achieve the impossible.

"The Aisling Awards are an opportunity to reward such stories, and we cannot wait to see what this year holds.”

So get nominating and on 25 November, with our premier partner Open University, we invite you to raise a glass at the 26th annual Aisling Awards to the next exciting chapter in the Belfast story.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 28. For more information, including tickets and nomination forms, please visit the our website here.