AISLING AWARDS: Building a strong community with Movie House

THE 2023 Aisling Awards shortlists are about to be announced and once again the Movie House is back on board as one of the illustrious event partners, sponsoring the Community Building Award.

Now in its 27th year, the Aisling Awards are continuing to recognise the brilliant work going on across our city and celebrating Belfast’s generous, down-to-earth and unbeatable spirit.

Movie House has jumped on board to sponsor the Community Building Award which recognises the organisations which go above and beyond to increase community relations and provide top class services for those living across Belfast.

Michael McAdam, who is the founder and Managing Director of the North’s largest independent cinema chain, explained why Movie House is again sponsoring another category of the Aisling Awards.

“The whole thing about the Aisling Awards for me is that it leaves me highly inspired," he said. "When you see just what is going on within communities and it’s when we go out to visit people that I look around in awe at the work that’s being done, it makes me totally delighted to be involved.”

“I first heard about the Aisling Awards years ago from a good friend Ivan Little from UTV. I had been nominated and at the time I didn’t know much about the awards. He said it was a brilliant night which highlights all sorts of amazing people and I’ve been going back ever since.”

Michael continued: “The Awards have always inspired me because it’s always been about the people of Belfast and it recognises everyone no matter where you come from in the community or what community you come from.

“This year we’ll be sponsoring the Community Building Award and I can’t wait to get out there and see what our nominees have in store for us.”