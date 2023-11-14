Aisling Award judges receive an education during visits

AISLING AWARDS JUDGING: Monica Culbert, John Jones and Conor McParland at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School

THE task of crowning the winner of this year's Education category in the Aisling Awards began last Friday as judges visited the four shortlisted nominees.

Sponsored by the Kennedy Centre, the shopping centre's manager John Jones was joined by educationalist Monica Culbert and journalist Conor McParland from Belfast Media.

First stop was St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School on the Glen Road with the school shortlisted for its innovative approach to pastoral care.

John Jones, Monica Culbert and Conor McParland with Raymond Herron

Teacher Raymond Herron said that the development of restorative practices and values has had a positive impact in the school, driving down detentions and avoiding suspensions, while involving the students in the process of resolving conflict and disputes.

This approach educates young people into taking responsibility for their decision-making and actions, and being fully involved in addressing the consequences of such actions in a positive way.

At Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry, the judging panel was greeted with music and song from pupils.

We then met staff and students who highlighted some of the successes of the school including their excellent pastoral care, music tuition and learned of their unprecedented sporting success in football and GAA.

It was over to North Belfast next as we visited Workforce on the Antrim Road where the judges met a panel of people who have found a new career thanks to the team there.

Established in 1978, Workforce is one of the North’s longest established and largest non-statutory training providers and has a track record of meeting the economic and social needs of some of the most disadvantaged and marginalised young people in the community as a result of social or emotional difficulties, poor educational achievement, new citizens coming to our communities with limited knowledge of the language, participants who suffer from health-related problems or disabilities, as well as lone parents.

Currently, 76 per cent of Workforce trainees reside in North or West Belfast.

Our final stop was St Vincent de Paul Primary School in Ligoniel where we learned about a joint education programme between the school and nearby Ligoniel Primary School.

Both schools have worked together in partnership for over 25 years bringing their pupils together for sustainable and meaningful educational programmes and since 2018 both schools have worked together with Community Relations in Schools (CRIS) to support parents/carers to engage in their shared education peace building work together.

PEACE BUILDING AWARD: Dawn Young (Principal Ligoniel PS) and Bronagh McVeigh (Principal St Vincent de Paul PS)

Both schools were recently recognised with a first ever Good Relations and Collaborative Education (GRACE) kite mark peace building award.

The winner will be announced at the Aisling Awards gala event at the Europa Hotel on November 24. Details of those shortlisted in each category can be found here.

Guest speaker at this year's celebration of community endeavour will be First Minister-Designate Michelle O'Neill MLA, while deputy Lord Mayor Áine Groogan will open proceedings.

Chief honouree will be Ballymurphy favourite 'Wee Daithí' Mac Gabhann who inspired the breakthrough Daithí's Law transplant legislation at Stormont.