Former boxer Alex takes dig at Jeffrey during King Charles meeting

WEST Belfast Speaker of the Assembly Alex Maskey has gone viral on social media after the former boxer took a gentle dig at DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson during a televised meeting with Britain’s new King Charles at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday.

During his first visit to the north as King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles warmly shook the hands of both Alex Maskey and First Minister-elect Michelle O'Neill.

"Thank you so much for the incredibly kind things you said about my mama," remarked King Charles to the Sinn Féin vice-President, Michelle O'Neill.

"She played a great role here in terms of reconciliation and building our peace. It's the end of an era for sure," Mrs O'Neill replied.

"It is," said King Charles. "What is it they say? You can never read your obituaries and all the nice things people say about you. Always very frustrating."

The King said he hadn't seen Michelle "for a bit".

"Cork was the last time we met, I think," replied Michelle O'Neill.

Charles then remarked to the two Sinn Féin members, "What are you now, the biggest party are you?"

"We are indeed," confirmed Mrs O'Neill before quick-witted Alex retorted: "Don't be telling Jeffrey that now," as the DUP leader stood watching and listening at the end of the line.

"All this skill and ingenuity," King Charles added with a chuckle.

In a further awkward moment for DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, King Charles appeared to struggle to recognise the DUP leader.

"I have seen you occasionally," said King Charles.

Later, Mr Maskey, speaker of the Stormont Assembly, was praised for his speech of condolence and tribute to the late queen at Hillsborough Castle, in front of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Starting his speech in Irish, Mr Maskey, Sinn Féin's longest-serving elected representative, said: "Ba mhaith liom comhbhrón a dhéanamh leat ag an am crua seo (I would like to sympathise with you at this difficult time)."

The West Belfast republican went on to speak highly of Charles' mother, whom he said had not been a "distant observer" but a participant in efforts to build peace in Ireland.

He said the late monarch had "demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation".

Mr Maskey added: "She showed that a small and insignificant gesture – a visit, a handshake, crossing the street or speaking a few words of Irish – can make a huge difference in changing attitudes and building relationships.

The queen's recognition of both British and Irish traditions, as well as the wider diversity of the community, were "exceptionally significant," he said.

"In all of this she personally underlined that one tradition is not diminished by reaching out to show respect to another."

Mr Maskey also carefully contrasted the Queens leadership in helping to build peace and reconciliation with the lack of leadership elsewhere – a veiled swipe at the DUP and the stalemate it has brought to Stormont over the Protocol.

"As we remember Queen Elizabeth's positive leadership, let us all reflect that such leadership is still needed and let us be honest and recognise that, too often, that leadership has been lacking when it has been most required."