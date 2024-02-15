All aboard for careers open evening at green maritime company in Titanic Quarter

WIND IN HIS SAILS: Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies will be on hand at open night to talk about the company's contribution to the green transition

Artemis Technologies, the pioneering force in maritime design and applied technologies located in the Titanic Quarter, is encouraging potential employees to attend its Careers Open Night.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Belfast's former shipyard site and will build on the success of last year's inaugural event which drew over 250 prospective job candidates attending.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience, complete with guided tours of the manufacturing facilities, live demonstrations of groundbreaking technologies, and an opportunity to meet key members of the Artemis Technologies team.

Three-time Olympic sailing medal winner Dr Iain Percy, CEO at Artemis Technologies, is looking forward to showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence and will personally welcome attendees.

“We encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds and skill sets to join us as we continue to push the boundaries of maritime technology and drive positive change within the industry," he said.

Director of People at Artemis Technologies, Debbie Eve, said attendees would learn more about the company's contribution to the green transition.

“From apprentices to seasoned professionals, we welcome candidates from various skill levels and experiences to participate and explore the diverse array of career pathways available within Artemis Technologies," she added.

The Careers Open Evening will start at 18:00 and finish at 20:30. Attendees must register in advance on EventBrite.