Allianz Football League: Antrim aiming to build on Tipp win as Fermanagh visit

Marc Jordan insists last year’s win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park will count for nothing this weekend INPHO

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Fermanagh (Corrigan Park, Saturday, 2pm)

GAME by game, Antrim’s performances with the big ball have been getting better and with another improvement last weekend yielding their first win of the season, the focus is now on back-to-back wins as they host Fermanagh on Saturday.

The two points banked in Thurles were crucial as heading into the round four games this week, the Saffrons are now above the drop zone, but to stay out of danger, more is needed.

Taking advantage of the home games is also important with Saturday’s visit of the Ernesiders their second of three at Corrigan Park and with the first resulting in a defeat to Offaly, a game in which they passed up a host of goal chances before being caught at the other end that saw a possibility ion a win and in defeat.

As the minutes ticked by against the Faithful, Antrim appeared to settle into what was being asked by new boss Andy McEntee and there have been definite signs of progress in each game with scoring tallies of 2-17 against Down and a match-winning 1-19 last weekend.

The challenge has been to keep things a little tighter at the back and should they manage to continue their progress, they will be in good shape come close of play this week.

“I think the worst 15 minutes of football we’ve played was in the first-half against Offaly,” said Lámh Dhearg’s Marc Jordan who operated as a wing-back in Saturday’s win against Tipperary.

“Once the ball was thrown in, we reverted to type and went back to things that we’d done in previous years. From the second half of that game, we have cut loose and just had a go.

“I thought we played well in that second half, missed a couple of sitters and could have got something out of it.

“The Down game, we played well but when you concede 2-18, you’re not going to win many games so the focus over the past week was that if we commit, we can hit a big score but work defensively a bit more.

“We did that pretty much (against Tipperary) but in the last 20 minutes we shut off a bit as the game was won and got a bit sloppy.”

Jordan kicked three points in the win down in Thurles and he joked that the pressure is now on to repeat this tally against Fermanagh.

His scores came from trademark runs from the back, this time finishing himself instead of looking for the layoff and taking on those shots may be an aspect of the game that McEntee is aiming to implement across the board.

“Terry (McCrudden, selector) was onto me on the Thursday night and said I needed to shoot a lot more as I get into position,” Jordan revealed.

“Maybe it’s from playing with the club as you make a 30 or 40-yard run and look for Ryan (Murray) on the loop, but with him going off I thought I may have to have one or two myself, so it was a bit of luck more than anything.”

There was nothing lucky about Antrim’s win as they were well on top against Tipp, but that is now in the past as they set their signs on a Fermanagh team that has two wins from three.

Their latest victory came against Down in similar fashion to the Mournemen’s win over Antrim as a goal from Sean Quigley four minutes into stoppage time swung things back their way after Down had threatened another smash-and-grab win.

Kieran Donnelly’s side has certainly made steady improvements in recent times and will be eyeing Saturday’s trip to West Belfast as an opportunity for two points that would put them right in the mix for promotion.

But Antrim will not be daunted by the challenge and in the opening game last season, scored a handsome win in Brewster Park.

More often than not, an Ulster derby can be a tight and tense affair with little to choose between the teams and this weekend has all the ingredients to be just that.

BIG Saffron Saturday and Sunday ahead🙌



Our Footballers welcome Fermanagh to Corrigan Park on Saturday at 2pm.

While our Hurlers travel away to Waterford on Sunday at 1pm.



All games are strictly ticket only! Buy them 👉🏻 https://t.co/lzf9srNBWe#Saffrons2023 #AontroimAbú pic.twitter.com/HtXQu4dnb0 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 21, 2023

“The game against them last year when we played them down there won’t count for anything this weekend,” Jordan insists.

“I watched their game against Down and they look a big, strong team that plays a lot of direct ball in.

“(Darragh) McGurn really looks a player and a pitch like Corrigan may suit them to just throw it in.

“These (all-Ulster) games won’t have a lot in them. You saw between us, Down and Fermanagh - whomever wins, it will only be by a point or two because everyone is at a similar level and the division is so competitive.

“You want to make sure of safety first and foremost. I’m sure Fermanagh are thinking the same but if they get two points, they’ll be looking in the other direction and thinking about what they need to do in the remaining games.

“Given how competitive it all is and we’ve some big games still to come against Westmeath and Cavan, they will be tough and any game we have at Corrigan we need to make it count.”

Minors in action

Antrim's U17s will begin a new campaign on Saturday at midday in Portglenone as they host Armagh in Group B of the Ulster Minor Football League.

The five-team group also contains Down, Derry and Monaghan.