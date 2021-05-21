Allianz Football League: Antrim can take huge step towards playoffs as Sligo visit

Antrim manager Enda McGinley believes there will be twists and turns in Division Four North before the top two places are decided INPHO

Allianz Football League Division Four North

Antrim v Sligo (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 4pm, Live on GAA GO)

ANTRIM boss Enda McGinley says he doesn’t envisage any team winning three games from three in Division Four North, but his side could be just 70 minutes away from the promotion play-offs following last weekend’s dramatic win over Louth.

The Saffrons now have back-to-back home games against Sligo and Leitrim on successive Sundays beginning this weekend with the top two teams in each group going ahead to the league semi-finals next month.

The winners of Sunday’s clash at Corrigan Park would have one foot in the play-offs with Sligo claiming an impressive 2-19 to 0-18 win over Leitrim in Markievicz Park last Sunday.

After watching Ryan Murray hit an injury-time winner against Mickey Harte’s Louth at Haggardstown on Saturday, McGinley reiterated his belief that the North group in Division Four will have a few twists and turns over the coming fortnight.

“It is a hugely tight group and I would still maintain that I don’t foresee a team going through collecting full points,” said McGinley.

“I think teams will drop points here and there.

“Coming down and getting a win in our away game was great, we’ve two home games now. We felt coming here (against Louth) if we give a good account of ourselves, whether we get a result or not, we still have those two home games.

“As long as we had something to build on, we are in a bit of bonus territory to take two points from Louth, but it doesn’t lessen the challenge that’s ahead against Sligo and Leitrim.”

While McGinley was keen to keep Saturday’s last-gasp one-point win against the Wee County in perspective, the former Tyrone star will have been pleased by what he witnessed during an entertaining contest.

Despite losing experienced duo Michael McCann and Mark Sweeney to injuries last week, the Saffrons proved they have genuine strength-in-depth in their panel.

Debutant Conor Stewart from Ballymena impressed with a fine showing at midfield, while Aghagallon’s Adam Loughran looked lively at centre-forward.

Ryan Murray kicked a late winner against Louth that leaves Antrim in a strong position heading into Sunday's game against Sligo

St Gall’s clubman Eoghan McCabe also marked his first senior appearance with a delightful point from play when introduced, while fellow substitutes Paddy McBride, Paddy Cunningham and Eunan Walsh also made their presence felt.

It was McBride who played the pass to Murray for the winning point, while Cunningham and Walsh both hit fine points from play.

McGinley believes the impact of substitutes is vital in the modern era and hinted that more players could see game time this weekend.

“Looking at most county games now, you are closer to 80 minutes than you are to 70 minutes in terms of football,” said McGinley.

“Given the limited amount of training time, you knew fellas couldn’t play at that level for 80 minutes.

“All being well, you knew the game should be nip-and-tuck coming into the last 10 or 15 minutes so you need your finishers on the pitch.

“They came through a period of time when they’d huge chances and they kept missing them – you could see the heart going down in them. But they kept at it and they came really good at the end.

“The boys we put in off the bench had a huge say in that. That is brilliant for them and that will give us a big boost too moving forward.

“Plenty of our boys stood up and I have to give special mention to Conor Stewart on his debut – I thought he was absolutely outstanding out there for a 19-year-old. I thought it was an amazing performance. That gives great heart to a squad to see a young lad like that doing well and there’s plenty of others too.

“We had four or players who would have been central to our plans and they are coming back in over the next week or too, all being well.”

The Antrim boss added: “Losing Mick (McCann) was a massive blow on Tuesday. In fairness, he was in really good form himself and he is a huge player for us.

“Losing (Mark) Sweeney, who we were going to use as cover for Mick, was unexpected on Thursday night so it was a tough week.

“However, I still felt the team going out was easily good enough, man-for-man, to get a result.

“It is still gutting for the fellas who are injured, but you just know that plenty of other squads are having similar difficulties. It is going to be one of those campaigns, you’ll just have to roll with the punches.”

Antrim manager Enda McGinley was full of praise for Conor Stewart who made his debut against Louth last weekend

While McCann looks set to miss both the Sligo and Leitrim games, full-back Declan Lynch, who was forced to sit out the final quarter of the Louth game, is expected to recover from a heavy knock to the back.

The five substitutes who came off the bench last weekend will be pushing for a starting berth against the Yeats County while the likes of Conor Small, Eamon Fyfe, Tomás McCann and Paddy McCormick will be hoping to force their way into the matchday squad for Antrim’s two home games.

The Saffrons will feel they owe Sligo one following a hugely controversial defeat in Markievicz Park last February.

Cunningham kicked an injury-time free over the bar after apparently being informed by referee Niall McKenna that there would be further time added after the kick-out.

However, McKenna’s subsequent full-time whistle left Antrim feeling aggrieved and Sligo with the points.

Now under the management of Armagh and Crossmaglen All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee, Sligo also made a positive start to the new campaign, defeating Leitrim 2-19 to 0-18 at home last Sunday.

Games between these sides are usually close encounters with Antrim claiming a one-point win at Corrigan Park in Division Three in 2017.

A similar result this weekend would put Antrim on the brink of a semi-final place. The going will be every bit as tough as last weekend against Louth, but that win and home advantage could give Antrim enough of an edge to shade it.