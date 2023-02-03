Allianz Football League: Antrim head to Down for Ulster derby

Allianz Football League Division Three

Down v Antrim (Pairc Esler, Saturday, 6pm)

IF Sunday’s opening loss to Offaly could be placed in the ‘what might have been’ box, Saturday’s trip to Newry to face a resurgent Down must not result in a similar outcome for Antrim as they chase their opening points in this year’s Division Three campaign.

The schedule has not been kind on Andy McEntee’s Saffrons as they have been pitted against the two teams relegated from Division Two last year and both will be determined to bounce right back, but if Antrim have any ambition of chasing a place in the second tier, then winning on the road is imperative and this is the case ahead of this Ulster derby.

In recent seasons, the Mournemen had been in something of a steady decline with issues off the pitch not helping, but the arrival of Conor Laverty as manager has seen them make a very promising start to the year as there appears something of a fresh start.

Last weekend, Down went to Thurles and a Pat Havern goal helped them emerge victorious despite playing with 14 men for the last 30 minutes after Niall McPartland picked up a second yellow.

They will feel confident they can use home advantage to make it back-to-back wins to continue the momentum built, but for Antrim, the disappointment of the Offaly defeat must be parked and no better challenge than facing the neighbours.

"That is the great thing about the League - you can sit back and lick your wounds or you can get ready for next week," said McEntee.

“I suggest you get ready for next week as it’s going to come one way or the other.

“We have to play them (Down) at some stage so let’s get on with it. I’d like to think we aren’t afraid to go and play anybody, but we will need a better level of execution.”

It would be fair to say it is something of a new-look Antrim team this year with McEntee tasked with something of a rebuild given many of those who have served the county well over the years no longer involved.

Still, that has given the new generation their chance although injuries have not helped so early in the season with plenty of experienced heads there too.

Paddy McAleer, Oisin Lenehan, Jamie Gribbin and Eoghan McCabe are out at present, but Kevin Small and Aghagallon’s Ruairi McCann were fit enough to be introduced against Offaly on Sunday, while team captain Peter Healy and Lámh Dhearg’s Declan Lynch saw their first action of the year against the Faithful and Conor Stewart also returned.

Dunloy’s Deaglan Smyth is to return after his club hurling commitments came to an end a fortnight ago and goalkeeper Luke Mulholland has rejoined the panel also.

The hard work is being done and that was obvious given how Antrim raised a gallop to put the squeeze on Offaly in the final quarter last weekend.

They came up short so the obvious target on Saturday is to be much more ruthless in front of the posts in order to claim what would be a massive step forward by beating Down and claiming their first competitive win of the year.

“The appetite an application from the lads has been very good,” the Antrim manager stressed.

“It’s disappointing when you put in the effort they put in there today and we don’t get something because they probably deserved to.

“Conor Stewart didn’t have the pre-season we would have liked, but you would hope that will stand to him. There are a couple of fellas in a similar boat. Kevin Small is one and Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) came off the bench at half-time.

“There are a lot of guys you would like there, but we had enough in the tank there too get something out of the game, but unfortunately we didn’t.”