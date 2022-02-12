Allianz Hurling League: Division One, Group B
Antrim 2-15 Dublin 2-19
IT was another case of so near, yet so far for Antrim as they fell just short in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League for the second time in six days.
The Saffrons will look back on this game as another that got away as they did so many things right, but Dublin were just that bit more clinical at Corrigan Park on Saturday and found the answers in the second half when this game was up for grabs to maintain their own unbeaten start to 2022.
This was the fourth time in nine months these sides have met ad Dublin maintained their dominance of the fixture, but it was certainly the closest yet as the boys in blue were hugely fortunate to find themselves level after Dónal Burke slammed home an injury-time penalty and their second goal with 17 to play just as key as it came two minutes after Antrim had got back to within one after McManus converted a penalty of his own.
On a day blighted by a heavy wind and heavy conditions, this was a game that would be decided by several key moments and Dublin, despite a disappointing opening half in front of the posts when they hit nine wides, would find the answers when it mattered most.
Antrim were full of endeavour and right in this contest, but as the game went on, found it harder and harder to make headway in attack with Dublin's physicality coming to the fore.
"It's deja vu - we keep doing it," said a hugely disappointed Antrim manager, Darren Gleeson.
"Opportunities in front of us, but a really poor return from our frees. We leave three or four wide and we are continually doing it, same below in Kilkenny last week and again this week.
"You can't make basic handling errors because you don't get a second chance. Dublin are in the top five teams in the country and if you want to play with them, you can't make basic errors."
The visitors were handed a blow hours before throw-in when news came that manager Mattie Kenny's mother had passed away, but they showed no signs of being unsettled, racing into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with top-scorer Dónal Burke clipping over a brace from frees after Fergal Whitely did likewise from play.
Despite playing into a gale, Antrim Conal Cunning, Neil McManus and Keelan Molloy bringing them to within one before an inch-perfect ball from Eoghan Campbell found McManus in the left corner who turned James Madden and rifled to the net to put the hosts in front.
They continued to dominate as the wides increased at the other end with Burke keeping the Dubs in touch and would bring his side level on the stroke of half-time from a penalty after Ronan Hayes hit the deck to leave the sides locked at 1-8 at the half as the rain poured in.
Dublin made the necessary adjustments at the break and while goalkeeper Alan Nolan was forced into a stunning save from Conal Cunning, they were much sharper in front of the posts, outscoring Antrim 0-6 to 0-2 before the Saffrons were right back in it as Neil McManus cracked home a 51st minute penalty to reduce the gap to the minimum.
However, the Dubs responded in perfect fashion as two minutes later, Eamon Dillon spun past Gerard Walsh on the left, played an inviting ball across goal and Paul Crummey was there to slam home.
Dublin were able to manage things from there on out as the pulled further clear with a range of scorers, while Neil McManus was left to carry the fight with points from frees, although three off-target would leave Antrim just too far behind in the final moments as they got to within four, but Dublin had their work done to claim victory.
"Mattie was there giving is a few words and was called out about it, but the message was very clear to go about our business as best we could," explained Dublin selector Gavin Keary.
"Unfortunately that didn't go to plan in the first half, but in the second half we felt we got a grip of the game in areas that we focussed on at half-time and that probably snuck us over the line.
"Both teams maybe found it easier to play against the wind, but I just thought our shooting was a bit better in the second half, but that doesn't take away from the reality that Antrim's work-rate in the first half was phenomenal and caused us awful trouble."
Last season, Antrim won two and drew one of their home fixtures, so will be disappointed they were unable to take something from this game.
They certainly had enough of the play and opportunities but just didn't take them and their schedule doesn't get any easier with Waterford due to visit Corrigan Park in a fortnight.
Gleeson insists it's points, not positives, that are the only currency that maters in Division One and says his players must find a ruthless streak if they want to continue to mix it with the best.
"There's another two points left behind," said the rueful Tipperary native.
"Last week we should have got something out of Kilkenny and didn't but the chances are coming and we have to take them - Dublin are taking them and that's the difference.
"That's the gap between the bottom and the top teams in Division One: they are executing in the purple patches. We've had the lessons already and now it's time to start learning from them.
"You need to take the belief that you can play at this highest level, but can you win at the highest level? That is frustrating for us coming out of there.
"We needed to get points on the board early and got that last year, then got momentum out of it.
"Waterford will be coming, probably as second favourites for the All-Ireland and will have Ballygunner players coming back in.
"It's down to O'Moore Park next and the track record isn't wonderful down there over the past few years. If you don't get anything there then you are going to Semple Stadium. They are the places you want to be, but you want to be going there with confidence."
ANTRIM: R Elliott; N O'Connor, G Walsh, S Rooney; P Burke (0-1), E Campbell, J Maskey; S Walsh, K Molloy (0-2); N McKenna (0-1), D Nugent, N McManus (2-7, 0-5 frees, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 65); S Elliott, C Johnston (0-1), C Cunning (0-2).
Subs: M Bradley for S Walsh (54), E O'Neil for D Nugent (54), J McNaughton (0-1 free) for C Johnston (54), D McKernan for K Molloy (69), D Kearney for N O'Connor (70)
DUBLIN: A Nolan; A Dunphy, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; J Bellew (0-1), P Smyth, J Madden (0-1); C Crummey (0-1), C Burke; D Burke (1-9, 0-7 frees, 1-0 penalty), R McBride (0-1), D Sutcliffe (0-2); F Whitely (0-2), R Hayes, P Crummey
Subs: E Dillon (0-1) for R Hayes (45), J Malone (0-1) for R McBride (56), A Mellett for P Crummey (59), D Keogh for J Bellew (6), C Currie for F Whitely (70)
REFEREE: John Keenan (Wicklow)