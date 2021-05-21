Allianz Hurling League: Antrim travel to Dublin hoping to make capital gains

James McNaughton insists Antrim are not satisfied with their positive start to the League and intend to push on this weekend against Dublin INPHO

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Section B

Dublin v Antrim (Parnell Park, Saturday, 5pm, live on GAA GO)



IT has been a positive start to life back in Division One for Antrim, but the tests keep on coming and on Saturday they make the trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin with the intention of maintaining their progress.

An opening day win over Clare made the hurling world sit up and take notice and while they were unable to claim the points at Nowlan Park on Sunday, Antrim came out of the game with a lot of credit having given Kilkenny some very uncomfortable moments before the Cats pulled clear late on.

Antrim and Dublin will meet in the Leinster Championship next month, but there is no suggestion the Saffrons will head south this weekend treating it as a feeling out process.

There are two vital League points that could all but secure their status for another year and to do that with two games to spare would represent a huge step forward for Darren Gleeson’s charges who have ambitions of going further.

“We will be looking at every game with the same perspective that we can go there and win, then bring Wexford and Laois to Belfast and give them a game,” said James McNaughton who scored six points at the weekend and made the GAA Hurling Team of the Week.

“We’re under no illusions that we’re going to Parnell Park and that hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for many counties in the past couple of years. We’re going there to pick up two points and give them a game that we did will Clare and Kilkenny then see where that takes us.

“It’s League at the minute and while there may be a big of shadow boxing at this stage, we’ll be going there to give it a rattle and upset Dublin.

“We’ll look at the Championship later on and reassess on June 28. This isn’t a dress rehearsal for us - it’s about getting two points.”

Donal Burke scored 0-18 (15) frees in Dublin's win over Laois last week

Dublin also fell to defeat against Kilkenny, going down by five in their opener before hitting back with a 0-30 to 1-19 win over Laois.

Donal Burke hit 18 of their scores with 15 from frees, so Antrim will know they can ill-afford to give the Na Fianna man the opportunities as he will keep the scoreboard ticking over.

There has been much talk of the high number of frees awarded in games with Limerick manager John Kiely hugely critical in the wake of his team’s defeat to Galway on Sunday, but it appears a new interpretation on fouls is here for the time bering and McNaughton agreed that discipline will be key in the tackle to prevent simple scoring opportunities for the opposition.

“Any inter-county free-taker worth their salt, if given a chance within 80 or 90 yard of the goal, is almost a guaranteed point so you have to be careful with tackling,” acknowledged the Loughgiel man.

“It’s a fine line between bringing the work-rate and intensity but not going overboard. You have to be constantly on the edge, but if you go over it you are punishing yourself and giving them a free score.”

Antrim have looked a hugely fluid outfit over the bast couple of seasons since Darren Gleeson took over as manager with the players putting in the hard years on and off the field.

McNaughton believes the team spirit instilled has been a huge reason for their sharp progress and has made the county squad a very enjoyable place to be.

“This is the first time since I’ve been playing on the county team that it’s almost like a club team because all of the boys are that close,” he explained.

“When you have that togetherness then it’s easier to work hard because you know the boy beside you will fight for you.”

Antrim got plenty of credit but no points from their trip to Kilkenny last weekend

The success of 2020 has rolled into this year with those two opening performances testament to the progress Antrim hurling has made.

It is a measure of where they are that there was a sense of disappointment on Sunday as those in the management and squad felt they didn’t quite perform as they can in the opening half and left themselves chasing the game.

On top of the win against Clare, it is clear to see where Antrim’s ambitions lie and while they know that there is a long road ahead, there is no resting on their laurels and intend to raise their game in Dublin this weekend.

“It’s been a very good start,” McNaughton agreed.

“Against Clare we had massive belief going into it and felt we were back where we belong. It was good to let people know we we’re not just in Division One for the craic, but want to make a name for ourselves and challenge at the top table.

“It’s not too often a team from Antrim comes out of Nowlan Park having been beaten by seven points and still a bit disappointed with how we performed. They stretched away in the end, but had we had a better start in the first half, then who knows how it could have went.

“We’re very happy with the start of it (league) but we also know it’s just two points on the board and we’ll be judged by what we do at the end of the League and not just one flash in the pan against Clare.”

DUBLIN: Seán Brennan; Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, Seán Moran; Jake Malone, Conor Burke; Danny Sutcliffe, Chris Crummey, Ronan Hayes; Dónal Burke, Eamonn Dillon, Cian Boland.

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Damon McMullan, Gerard Walsh, Stephen Rooney; Eoghan Campbell, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey; Keelan Molloy, Michael Bradley; Domhnall Nugent, James McNaughton, Niall McKenna; Conal Cunning, Neil McManus, Ciaran Clarke