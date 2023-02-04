Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny fend off Antrim in tricky conditions

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Antrim 0-15 Kilkenny 1-18

FOR the third year in succession, Antrim got close but not close enough to Kilkenny as Derek Lyng enjoyed a winning start to his tenure in charge of the Cats at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having stepped into the role following the retirement of Brian Cody after 24 seasons, there would have been a little pressure on the six-time All-Ireland winner to avoid slipping up in his first full game in charge and he will have been happy with how his players delivered.

One of four debutants, Billy Drennan top-scored with 1-8 for the Cats and his goal midway through the opening half would prove vital as it gave the Noresiders a cushion they managed to defend and tagged on late points to put a bit of a gloss on their trip to Belfast.

There were some noticeable changes to the Kilkenny approach with a crisp, short-passing game utilised well, but when the win and rain made life difficult for both teams in the second period, it was digging in and using their physicality that came to the fore as they fended off the hosts who were just two behind with five to go.

Antrim got to within a score in last year's meeting between the counties at Nowlan Park and they were within striking distance with five minutes to play when trailing by just two, but the visitors would finish well to dampen and hopes the big home support had of a statement win.

Conal Cunning gets away from Niall Rowe

The Saffrons will look back with some regrets as they made some errors that didn't help their cause and also didn't make the most of the momentum they built up in the second period.

On a day that was tricky for the shooters, there was a sense that a goal was what they needed, yet they couldn't ever penetrate the Kilkenny rearguard.

"You could feel it - there was an opportunity arose there for the group and they didn't take it," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"The elements came with us in the second half and everything when we weren't playing well, basic errors...

"There's always a positive side to things when we are sitting here reflecting on a game and there's disappointment we didn't beat Kilkenny.

"Kilkenny make a living by pressurising people and forcing them into mistakes. That pressure and work-rate they bring pressured us into not being able to play the ball. It's that half a second quicker and you have to play it with a level of precision.

"In the first half, 1-6 came from our own mistakes and that's extremely disappointing, so it's an area to work on and we'll dig into it for the week ahead."

It was a fairly even start with the sides locked at 0-3 apiece 10 minutes in after James McNaughton nudged Antrim into an early lead before one of Kilkenny's four debutants - goalkeeper AidanTallis - levelled from a free, but Kilkenny were looking that bit more menacing in attack despite a swirling wind in their faces.

Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott made smart stops from Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny - with times the recycled ball leading to points - but he could do nothing on 14 minutes as Walter Walsh rose above Joe Maskey to fetch and popped to Billy Drennan who burst through on the overlap and buried to the net.

Antrim's two-man inside forward line was having trouble getting much change out of the visitors' defence as the Cats were able to play out from the back and a crisp passing game was the first indication of a new approach under Lyng, but gradually the Saffrons began to put some moves together with Conall Bohill landing and Conal Cunning hitting one of his four frees in the opening period to bring the hosts back to within that goal.

The sides continued to swap points with Cody and Drennan efforts cancelled out by fine Antrim scores by Neil McManus and Niall McKenna, but the hosts were fortunate to avoid the concession of a second goal before the break as a stray pass out from Niall O'Connor was intercepted by Kenny, but he blazed wide from a great position.

Walsh and McKenna swapped points, but a late Martin Keoghan became the seventh scorer of the half for Kilkenny who held a 1-10 to 0-9 half-time advantage.

If conditions were tricky in the first half, they deteriorated significantly at the break with rain pouring and wind swirling, yet Kilkenny made a decent start with a pair of Drennan. scores cancelling out an early Cunning free for the hosts.

The abll squirts free during one of many rucks on Saturday

Antrim then began to enjoy a good spell, but would manage just three points as the wind began to play havoc with shots.

They got to within two on a couple of occasions and that was the main with five to play, but Kilkenny just managed to find the answers and they finished well with Keoghan (two), Drennan and Billy Ryan sealing the win to give Lyng victory in his opening League game.

"Conditions out there were tough for both teams, but coming up we knew it was going be a huge battle as Antrim have been surviving at this level for a good while now and they're a very impressive team," said the six-time All-Ireland winner as a player.

"The first match of the year, I'm just happy with he performance in tough conditions, but we got over the line and that was the most important thing.

"That tells you a lot at players too, as it wasn't straightforward and we had to battle through on a couple of occasions when it looked like Antrim had the momentum with a bit of a wind behind them and were getting their scores a bit easier.

"We found a way and got a score or two, so as the game went on I thought we finished very strong.

"Overall, I'm delighted with the performance. It wasn't perfect and shouldn't be at this time of year, but the attitude is fantastic and that's what we are looking for."

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke (0-1), R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill (0-1); M Bradley, J Maskey; N McKenna (0-2), K Molloy (0-1), J McNaughton (0-1); C Cunning (0-8, all frees), N McManus (0-1), E O'Neill.

Subs: P Duffin for N O'Connor (HT), S Elliott for E O'Neill (HT), C Johnston for J Maskey (43), P Boyle for K Molloy (65),

KILKENNY: A Tallis (0-1 free); M Butler, H Lawlor, N Rowe; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Blanchfield; P Deegan (0-1), J Donnelly (0-1); W Walsh (0-1), C Kenny, P Cody (0-2); B Drennan (1-8, 0-7 frees), M Keoghan (0-3), B Ryan (0-1)

Subs: S Murphy for P Cody (HT), T Phelan for C Kenny (63), A Murphy for W Walsh (68), G Dunne for J Donnelly (70+4)

REFEREE: Chris Mooney (Dublin)