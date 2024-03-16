Allianz Hurling League: Tipp topple Antrim to move into the last four

Allianz Hurling League Division one, Group B

Antrim 0-12 Tipperary 2-21



THE League came to a damp end for Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday as they lost out to a Tipperary side that booked their place in next week's semi-finals.

There was plenty of endeavour from Darren Gleeson's side as the rain poured, but not enough in attack to really test the Premier who were somewhat off-colour on the day.

It wasn't a vintage performance by Liam Cahill's side, but nonetheless they did what was required with Jason Forde landing a dozen points between frees and play, while Jake Morris rattled the home net in each half.

The draw between Galway and Limerick ensured any type of victory for Tipp would suffice for a place in the semi-finals and there was no danger of anything but that outcome as they held the upper hand across the board.

Antrim just didn't have enough going forward to keep pace with the visitors despite being full of endeavour and their campaign ends in a whitewash with five defeats, but will not look to build into the Championship where they will hope to have their lengthy list of injuries begin to clear.

"We were battling against it from the off there," said Gleeson.

"For the first 20, 25 minutes, position-wise it was equal enough but they just finished their plays. We were getting into certain positions but weren't efficient in getting the ball inside with some bad decisions.

"We scored a point from a free and the next thing it's a (Tipperary) goal with someone not resetting into their position and we get punished.

"We lacked any real scoring threat. There was endeavour and effort, but it was a dead match for us and prior to it with the other game (Galway v Limerick) being a draw, Tipp just had to get over the line and into next weekend."

Conor McCann is challenged by Craig Morgan

Aodhán O'Brien actually gave Antrim the initial lead, but Sean Kenneally would reply instantly.

An O'Brien free cancelled out Jason Forde's first of the day, but this would be as good as it got for the Saffrons with Tipp rattling off the next five scores with Forde dead-eyed from placed balls, while Kenneally grabbed his second and Jake Morris found his range.

O'Brien was Antrim's sole scorer in the opening period, adding another pair of frees as Eoghan Connolly got in on the act four the visitors who weren't exactly setting the world alight either.

The hosts had a let-off when carved open for the first time after 29 minutes when a goal seemed certain but play brought back for a throw. There would be no such reprieve minutes later as Conor Stakelum made the burst forward and popped into Morris to finish, while Forde's sixth of the first half put the Premier into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead.

Forde and O'Brien traded pointed frees straight after the restart and the pair would continue to lead the way in the scoring stakes, both doubling their half-time tally,

Niall McKenna landed for the hosts to ease the burden with the first of his three second half scores and he was denied a goal from the boot of Rhys Shelly.

But Tipperary began to extend the gap with substitutes Dan McCormack and Darragh Stakelum adding to scores from Bryan O'Mara and Danny Slattery.

There was no doubt about the destination of the points, but Tipp would finish with something of a flourish as Morris banged home a second goal to seal a win and a League semi-final berth.

"We came and got the job done," said Tipp boss Liam Cahill.

"Conditions were poor but in fairness to Corrigan Park, the pitch was in great condition despite all the rain, but I'm delighted to qualify for the last four and see what will happen next weekend.

"It was very start-stop all day. Conditions didn't help with the wet ball, but I was disappointed with our handling early on with the ball not sticking and it then turning into a ruck situation. It was a little flat."

Full time at Corrigan Park and it was a resounding win for Tipperary at Corrigan Park in the Allianz Hurling League



As for Antrim, the focus now turns to the Leinster Championship opener at Kilkenny on April 21 as they ramp up preparations in a training camp in Portugal.

Injuries have been a major issue but Gleeson expect most of not all to be back including Conal Cunning and Rian McMullan who were the latest absentees on Saturday.

"The focus is trying to rebuild," Gleeson said of theirLeague campaign.

"Guys who are getting jerseys there aren't being pushed for them in training. It's been game-to-game to have enough bodies.

"You've been missing a third of the squad for the League and will hopefully have that third for Championship as the boys are progressing well with injuries, so we'll see where that takes us. In 36 days' time (against Kilkenny) we should have 34 players to pick from.

"It's been difficult for everybody but we just try to keep a positive outlook, set your targets every week for what you want to get out of it.

"Unfortunately, it hasn't been paying off on the field, but we just have to leave a dent in the Leinster Championship and that's what we'll be trying to do."

ANTRIM: C McFadden; P Duffin, R McCloskey, P Burke; S Walsh, R McGarry, E Og McGarry; E Campbell, N O'Connor; N McKenna (0-3), A O'Brien (0-8, 7f), C Boyd; E McFerran, C McCann, F McCurry.

Subs: R McAteer (0-1) for F McCurry (53), C McGarry for E Og McGarry (53), E Trainor for S Walsh (62), A Bradley for C McCann (68), R McCormick for N O'Connor (68)

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; D Slattery (0-1), R Maher, C Morgan; M Breen, R Byrne, B O'Mara (0-1); P Cadell, E Connolly (0-1); C Stakelum, S Kenneally (0-2), N McGrath; J Moris (2-2), J Forde (0-12, 8f, 1 65), D Ryan.

Subs: S Hayes for S Ryan (HT), D Stakelum (0-1) for E Connolly (40), C Quinn for P Cadell (49), D McCormack (0-1) for N McGrath (56), B Seymour for S Kenneally (65)

REFEREE: C Mooney (Dublin)