Allianz Hurling League: Walsh rues another missed opportunity to claim points

POINTS on the board are the only currency that matter in hurling and Antrim full-back Gerard Walsh was left to rue another two that got away on Saturday as Dublin ran out four-point winners in Division One at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons were well placed in this game as they led by three just before the half despite playing into a gale, but the concession of a penalty that was tucked away by Dónal Burke ensured they went in level and just couldn’t get into the same flow in the second period.

When Neil McManus rattled the net with a penalty of his own it seemed Antrim were back up and running just one behind, but were caught with a sucker punch, moments later as Dublin’s Paul Crummey’s goal seemed to take the wind from their sails as the Dubs made it four wins over Antrim in nine moths across three competitions.

This was certainly the closest of those games, but closing the gap on the top sides and not just narrowing it is imperative as results are required to remain away from the relegation zone.

“It’s a missed opportunity and one that’s probably got away,” Walsh admitted.

“In Division One, you’re going to have to capitalise on them chances as you’re not going to get much of a chance. We’ve a week off now and another opportunity to get back at it and hope to pick up points.”

The O’Donovan Rossa man had a fine battle with Ronan Hayes and did a fine job despite the Dublin full-forward hitting the deck for that first-half penalty.

Crummey’s major just after McManus had brought Antrim back into the game was a hammer blow and Walsh accepts they could have dealt with the situation a little better.

“We just got caught with the runner coming through,” he reflected.

“It was probably a bit of nativity on our behalf, but the way we were going, there was always a possibility that could happen.”

Walsh rises high against Dublin on Saturday

Last year, Antrim’s League campaign couldn’t have started any better as they defeated Clare for a huge two points that set them off on the front foot.

This time, two games in, they are yet to register but have been agonisingly close in the games against Kilkenny and Dublin.

In top-level hurling, the slightest error is ruthlessly exposed and the eradication of those out of Antrim’s game is necessary to turn those narrow defeats into victories.

With hurling taking a bye week, the extra few days may help Antrim sharpen the remaining rough edges as they will need a big performance when Waterford visit Corrigan Park on Sunday week.

The Deise have been arguably the second-best team in the country over the past few years, so there will be absolutely no margin for error as Antrim will seek to use their home field advantage to claim two valuable points that would be vital in their quest to consolidate their position in Division One.

“This is our second year up, but I’m not entirely sure what you would put it down to,” Walsh pondered when asked what was needed to get over the line against teams like Dublin.

“Some people might say it’s a lack of experience or naivety, but they just capitalised on our mistakes and that was it.

“It is a big challenge next, but we will give resect to everybody, whether people think you’re top or anywhere, we’ll come with the same respect.

“We will just prepare for it the same way we prepare for any other game and hopefully we can get some points on the board because the games are passing along and we haven’t got any yet.”