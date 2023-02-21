St Malachy's former pupil donates £30,000 to school's basketball teams

ST Malachy’s College Belfast have received a £30,000 windfall in support of their famous basketball regime from American-based businessman and former pupil.

Alan Redmond was born in Belfast but has now lived in the United States for the past two decades.

After leaving St Malachy’s prior to the turn of the century he has made a career as a regional entrepreneur in Reading, Pennsylvania, known for his large scale “trailblazing efforts in real estate and nationwide insurance product marketing”.

Mr Redmond is not only a former pupil of the Antrim Road school, but he is also in fact a Medal of Honour recipient from the Department of Commerce in 2016, awarded to him by Daymond John, the then Entrepreneurial ambassador under the Obama administration.

The donation was made directly towards the school’s basketball program which is led by basketball coach and former Ireland player Adrian Fulton.

Mr Redmond spoke vividly about Mr Fulton and the impact he has had on both him and many others who attended St Malachy’s during his tenure.

“Adrian Fulton has had a profound influence on many young men's lives over many years. I admire two things about Adrian.

“Firstly, his tenacious desire for leadership and building leadership principles in his young men that will carry them into their successful endeavours in various fields after college.

“And secondly, Adrian Fulton’s mission at St Malachy’s fits the ideals of what we are all aspire to accomplish in life – putting God, family, and our friends first. This donation is a hat-tip to a man who has been on a quiet mission for excellence. Thank you, Coach Fulton, for what you have done for countless young men and our school."