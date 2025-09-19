Andersonstown 'institution' Fusco's ice-cream announces closure

POPULAR West Belfast family ice-cream shop Fusco's has announced its closure.

Fusco Ice Cream, based on the Andersonstown Road, has been described as an “institution” by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

In a post on social media, its owners said:"After many wonderful years serving scoops, smiles, and memories, we’ve made the decision to take an early retirement and close Fusco’s Ice Cream.

“Running this family business has been such a joy and a privilege — from seeing generations of families come through our doors to sharing in your celebrations, sunny days, and even the rainy ones too.

“We want to say the biggest THANK YOU to all of our loyal customers and friends who have supported us over the years. Your kindness, laughter, and love for our ice cream have meant the world to us.

“Though our doors are now closed, the memories will stay with us forever. Here’s to every scoop, every cone, and every smile.

“With love and gratitude, the Fusco family.”

West Belfast Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said: "An Andersonstown institution, serving our community for decades.

"Fusco's will leave behind many memories for many children and adults alike

"Thank you for serving our community so well over the years you will be missed along with my favourite honeycomb ice-cream."